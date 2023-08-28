Corangamite region football/netball players and supporters are being warned about drink driving and obeying the road rules after a police blitz at the weekend.
Terang police Senior Constable Bevan Marr said the road traffic operation coincided with the local football/netball finals.
He said a Terang man in his mid 20s was detected speeding and drink driving about 8pm on Sunday evening along Baynes Street.
The driver recorded a positive preliminary breath test and then an evidentiary reading of .055, just one drink over the .05 limit.
He's lost his licence for three months, been fined $577 and got another $385 fine for being clocked at 114km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Senior Constable Marr said there were six speeding tickets issued, including a fine of $385 and three demerit points for a Melbourne man caught at 124km/h along the Cobden-Warrnambool Road at 2.30pm Sunday.
"This is just a reminder that we will be out concentrating on driver behaviour during the football and netball finals in the coming weeks," he said.
Anyone with information or dash camera footage of speeding or erratic drivers is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
