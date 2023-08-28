Hearing that one in five women have been a victim of sexual assault is - sadly - not surprising to Jacinta Welch.
The former Warrnambool woman believes the statistic may be higher.
"I'm sure it's under-reported so it may be higher," Ms Welch said.
"I didn't speak out for 40 years."
In May 2022, the man who stole Ms Welch's childhood and changed her life forever was sentenced to jail for more than five years.
Gary Bruce, 68, sexually assaulted Ms Welch in their Warrnambool and Allansford homes in the early 1980s when she was aged between 10 and 13.
Ms Welch, 51, said there were a number of reasons she didn't speak out.
She said survivors often felt shame and had the memory of the threats made by their perpetrator.
In addition to that, she didn't know whether justice would be served.
"I didn't know whether I would be believed and whether it would be investigated properly," Ms Welch said.
In the end, it was Ms Welch's bravery that sealed her perpetrator's fate.
He confessed to the abuse in a phone call with Ms Welsh that was recorded by police.
Ms Welch said she didn't believe her offender would have been jailed without it because it would have been "my word against his".
She said she was prompted to finally report the incident to police when someone she knew said something to her that was very triggering.
"I decided I had to get closure in some way - whether I got a conviction or not," Ms Welch said.
She said it took the court proceedings to make her realise that she had been keeping her offender's secret and in a way protecting him.
"When I went to police, I realised 'this isn't my secret to keep'," Ms Welch said.
She said she was relieved her offender confessed in the phone call because he showed no remorse in court.
Ms Welch said the years of abuse had lifelong implications.
"It has impacted my whole life from family relationships to personal relationships to my confidence and self-esteem," she said.
Ms Welch said she believed there needed to be more support available for survivors.
Her victims of crime claim took 18 months to process, which meant she had to wait that long for counselling.
"I was lucky I had a good family and friendship network," Ms Welch said.
She said children should be taught in school that it was OK to speak out if they were being put in a situation that mad them feel uncomfortable.
Ms Welch said she believed sometimes specific questions may prompt a child to speak out.
"Kids need to know they have a safe space to talk about things," she said.
Ms Welch said she was pleased she had called out her abuser.
She said being told he was working as a volunteer with children had also been a factor in her reporting the abuse.
Since speaking out, Ms Welch has been contacted by a number of other survivors who have shared their stories with her.
Ms Welch said she has the life-long scars of the abuse.
"That little girl died at 10 and whoever Jacinta was going to be is another Jacinta now," she said.
Ms Welch said she happy she had decided to speak out.
"The lesson I learnt in all of this is that I do have the strength to live a good life," she said.
