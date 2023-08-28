The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Robert 'Locky' Eccles in contested committal hearing

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 28 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool identity Robert Charles Eccles is facing child sex charges in a contest committal hearing at the Geelong Magistrates Court, which started on Monday morning.
Warrnambool identity Robert Charles Eccles is facing child sex charges in a contest committal hearing at the Geelong Magistrates Court, which started on Monday morning.

A three-day contested committal involving well-known Warrnambool identity Robert "Locky" Eccles has started in the Geelong Magistrates Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.