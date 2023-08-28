A three-day contested committal involving well-known Warrnambool identity Robert "Locky" Eccles has started in the Geelong Magistrates Court.
The court has been closed this morning while the complainant gives evidence.
Mr Eccles, 70, a Koori court elder, long-time football umpire and masseuse, has been charged with child sex offences by detectives from the Warrnambool-based sex offences and child abuse investigation team.
He was charged with six offences related to a male complainant, which allegedly happened in about 2012 and 2013.
Magistrate Malcolm Thomas told the court on Monday morning he had read the brief of evidence and the prosecutor Andrew McHenry and defence could John Blackney could proceed on the assumption he had a vague idea about the issues involved in the case.
It's expected the complainant and a number of prosecution witnesses will take up the majority of court time during what has been set down for a three-day contested hearing.
Police previously told The Standard the charges included three counts of indecent act with a child aged 16 under care, supervision or authority and three counts of sexual penetration of a child aged 16 under care, supervision or authority.
The Gunditjmara elder previously worked as an Indigenous language educator and sat on Warrnambool's Koori court for more than six years.
He was a highly regarded football umpire with the Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association.
Mr Eccles was originally charged with 13 historical sex offences in October last year, but those charges have since been withdrawn.
The elder received a Victorian Senior of the Year volunteer award for his leadership and passion for sport just days before the initial charges were laid against him last year.
Affected by this story? Call 1800RESPECT.
