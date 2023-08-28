THE Hampden league has locked in its first-week finals venues as its weighs up where its grand finals will be played.
Grand final arrangements are up in the air as the league's board clashes with Warrnambool City Council about hire fees for additional toilets at Reid Oval - the area's premier sporting venue.
The league has picked Camperdown's Leura Oval for Saturday's qualifying finals while Sunday's second semi-finals will be contested at Portland's Hanlon Park.
North Warrnambool Eagles and Terang Mortlake will face off in the senior qualifying final, Cobden and Warrnambool will meet in the reserves and Warrnambool and Hamilton Kangaroos will battle in the under 18.5 competition.
The senior elimination final will see Koroit take on Cobden with Terang Mortlake and Koroit to go head-to-head in the reserves and the Bombers and Saints to lock horns in the under 18.5s.
South Warrnambool finished atop the ladder in seniors, reserves and under 18.5s and will enjoy a week's rest in all three grades.
Warrnambool and District league has confirmed part of its grand final day line-up.
Reigning premier Nirranda, after stunning the previously unbeaten Merrivale, will be out to defend its crown after locking in its spot in the seniors.
South Rovers has booked its ticket to the reserves decider, Timboon Demons' investment in youth has seen it cement spots in both the under 18 and under 15 grand finals and Russells Creek will play in the first under 13 grand final.
The preliminary finals, to be played at Reid Oval, will see a Merrivale take on in-form Kolora-Noorat in the seniors, the Tigers will tackle Russells Creek in the seconds, the Power will meet Dennington in the under 18s, Creek and Allansford will go head-to-head in the under 15s and South Rovers and Old Collegians will contest the under 13 game.
THEY were the second-best performed side of the Coates Talent League season but a Greater Western Victoria Rebels side laden with Hampden league teenagers won't get a double chance in finals.
The competition is split into country and metro sections in finals.
The two then cross-over at the preliminary final stage.
Tasmania, which is classed as country, finished atop the ladder and the Rebels finished second.
Sandringham, which finished third, is the highest-ranked metro side followed by Northern Knights.
Due to a chink in the format - country has seven sides and the metro six - Tasmania gets a week off in round one of the finals.
The Rebels, if they lose in week one, will be eliminated while the Dragons, should they taste defeat, will receive a second chance despite finishing lower on the overall ladder.
The Rebels will play 13-ranked Murray Bushrangers in a cut-throat final in Ballarat on Sunday.
Coach David Loader said his in-form side would take it in its stride.
"I am confident. The boys are playing a nice brand," he said.
"We were able to freshen up on the weekend which was good for us as a group.
"I am hopeful the boys will keep their foot on the pedal."
Loader said a "strong, contested" style was holding the Rebels in good stead.
Key defender Oscar Gawith, who played for Vic Country at the AFL under 18 national championships, will be sidelined with concussion protocols.
They host the Bushrangers at 12pm Sunday at Mars Stadium.
The South West District and Mininera and District competitions have half of their grand finalists locked in.
Cavendish has advanced to the South West District senior decider and will play the winner of the Coleraine versus Heywood preliminary final.
In the Mininera league, powerhouse Tatyoon is one step away from a premiership after booking its grand final berth.
The Hawks will play the winner of Saturday's preliminary final between Wickliffe-Lake Bolac and Woorndoo-Mortlake, which is coached by former Koroit premiership captain Isaac Templeton.
