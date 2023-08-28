The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Planning activity across Corangamite Shire slows amid industry challenges

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:54am, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Planning activity across Corangamite Shire has slowed after a peak in the COVID-19 years.
Planning activity across Corangamite Shire has slowed after a peak in the COVID-19 years.

Economic factors and construction industry shortages have slowed planning activity across Corangamite Shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.