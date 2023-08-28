Economic factors and construction industry shortages have slowed planning activity across Corangamite Shire.
Latest council data shows the shire may be over the peak of planning applications seen during the COVID-19 years with numbers now trending down.
There were 204 in 2022-2023 compared to 207 the previous year and 232 in 2020-2021.
Manager of planning and building services Aaron Moyne said despite slowing, planning activity remained high.
"Planning activity is still 28 percent above pre-Covid levels but we may have seen it peak with application numbers now slightly dropping," he said.
"It's hard to know the exact cause, but it could be a result of compounding economic factors, supply chain, labour and material shortages."
The time taken to decide on planning applications has also slowed, dropping from an average of 34 days (2021-22) to 55 (2022-23), according to the council's latest provisional performance report.
But Mr Moyne said larger projects may have also skewed the data.
"The complexity of planning applications has increased over the past three to five years, with major projects and interest in residential and industrial subdivision increasing," he said.
"Examples include the 53 lot Arches subdivision in Port Campbell, 21 lots proposed in Camperdown and industrial subdivision approved and proposed in Camperdown and Terang.
"Council's strategic focus continues to be planning for future township and housing growth."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.