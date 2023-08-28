A magistrate has slammed a hoon driver who ploughed through a busy intersection, colliding with a vehicle carrying two young children, and then fled the scene.
Krooze Mcewan-Hill, 19, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, August 28, to serious driving offences, including reckless conduct endangering serious injury, failing to stop and failing to render assistance.
The charges relate to three separate incidents that occurred in the first six months of the teenager obtaining his probationary licence.
On December 4 last year, Mcewan-Hill was driving a blue Mitsubishi hatch south on Camperdown's Black Rock Road about 2am.
He failed to navigate a left-hand turn, veering off the road and colliding with a power pole and then a fence of a house.
Police were called and attended to find two women near the crash scene, who said Mcewan-Hill was at a house about 50 metres away.
The teenager was located at the property, where he refused to undergo a breath test. He told police the following day he couldn't remember the crash.
Then on January 7 this year Mcewan-Hill was captured on CCTV doing a burn-out, narrowly avoiding a collision with Camperdown's SES facility.
The court heard the man was then drinking alcohol with his family at a lake in the Camperdown area on January 19.
He left in a Holden Rodeo utility despite requests not to drive.
Mcewan-Hill approached a busy intersection at Warrnambool-Cobden Road and failed to give way, colliding with a Nissan Micra carrying two adults and two young children, aged five and two months.
The court heard the victim saw the Rodeo approaching the intersection at such a fast rate of speed, she didn't have enough time to take evasive action.
The Micra collided with the rear quarter panel of the Rodeo, causing extensive damage to both vehicles and the two front air bags to be deployed in the victim's car.
The victim watched Mcewan-Hill's speed off, failing to stop and leaving behind a cloud of dust.
The five-year-old child was then observed vomiting.
All four victims were transported to Warrnambool Base Hospital with the female victim being placed in a neck brace as a precaution.
Mcewan-Hill called his brother-in-law and told him about the collision.
That call was overheard by a female family member who called the police.
Mcewan-Hill attended a police station by appointment on May 15.
On Monday magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said failing to render assistance was a charge that was generally met by an immediate jail sentence.
"In the space of six months, (Mcewan-Hill) refused a test, drives like a hoon... ploughs through an intersection after having an afternoon of drinking and fails to render assistance after potentially causing injury to the occupants," he said.
The magistrate said the man came "literally within millimetres of killing people".
He said "young, inexperienced, aggressive drivers" should know that such driving behaviour would likely land them in jail.
But lawyer Ian Pugh, representing Mcewan-Hill, said his client suffered significant childhood trauma and urged the court to consider a community-based sentence that would focus on rehabilitation.
Mcewan-Hill was placed on an 18-month community correction order, which includes 150 hours of unpaid community work, and assessment and treatment for mental health and alcohol abuse.
He was also fined $1750 and his licence was suspended for three years.
The magistrate said the man avoided a jail sentence due to his youth and lack of criminal history.
But he said there needed to be a clear community message that drivers who "cowardly" leave the scene of a crash are at risk of going to jail.
