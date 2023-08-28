A Warrnambool man who has battled Crohn's disease for 24 years is relieved research on the invisible illness is being done.
Glenn Wilson, 47, suffered excruciating stomach pain and couldn't keep food down.
He said doctors struggled to find out what was wrong with him.
"It took them three years to figure out that I had Crohn's disease," Mr Wilson said.
"In the process I nearly died."
Mr Wilson said the disease was also mentally draining and had a big impact on relationships with family and friends.
"The worst part about having Crohn's is that you see all your friends disappear because you can't go out and do things like they can," he said.
Luckily, Mr Wilson can manage the disease with medication.
But the disease can be debilitating, he said.
"I still have really bad times with the mental and the pain side - ending up in hospital every few months, which is not fun," Mr Wilson said.
He said he believed many people may suffer in silence, which is why there needs to be more awareness about the disease.
Crohn's disease is an invisible illness that cripples 100,000 Aussies with a host of symptoms including severe abdominal pain. Effective treatments are limited but research has begun on a new diet-based approach.
In every 250 Australians, aged five to 40, there's one person with Crohn's disease and that statistic is increasing, Monash dietician Jessica Fitzpatrick said.
The chronic disease also has serious ramifications for the way patients can interact with the world, with friends, romantic partners and work.
And access to essential specialists is rare in regional and rural areas, Ms Fitzpatrick said.
Options for treatment are limited.
"The traditional treatment for Crohn's disease is life-long medical immunosuppression or surgery, for people who are usually diagnosed between the ages of 15 to 30," Ms Fitzpatrick said.
Young people prescribed with life-long immunosuppression often leads to side effects, risks and medication failure, she said.
A nutritionally-balanced liquid diet has been available to treat Crohn's for around 30 years but is "not a permanent solution", she said.
Ms Fitzpatrick's PhD research centres on a sustainable and wholesome diet for the effective treatment of Crohn's.
While she's not able to disclose the specific diet until her research has finished, Ms Fitzpatrick said the meals are freshly-made healthy food.
Flare-ups are often connected to food - so a suitable diet could help, she said.
Ms Fitzpatrick aims to increase the academic rigour behind dietary treatments of Crohn's disease with her research.
She's searching for 60 willing participants with active Crohn's disease aged between 18 and 60 years to join the study for four weeks.
All meals are provided for participants who must be willing to travel to Melbourne's Alfred Hospital with an esky to collect the freshly-made and vacuum-sealed food over two study appointments.
Participants would need eat the study food only and have two blood, urine and stool tests and an intestinal ultrasound.
Anyone interested in participating should contact Ms Fitzpatrick at jessica.fitzpatrick1@monash.edu
