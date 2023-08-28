The Hampden league crowned its Sunday junior competition premiers at Reid Oval on Sunday.
South Warrnambool - under 14 football, 15 and under reserves netball and 13 and under reserves netball - won three of the four grand finals.
Koroit was successful in the under 16 decider, defeating a gallant Cobden in an instant classic.
The Standard captured the action and jubilation.
