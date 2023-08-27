Trial could clear way for cannabis users to get behind the wheel

South-west users of medicinal cannabis may in the future be able to simultaneously partake in their pain relief and drive a car.
As it stands, while medical cannabis is legal in Victoria, it is illegal to drive while having the drug in your system.
That may change by the end of next year, with plans by the Victorian government to set up a trial closed track circuit, expected to be operational in late 2024.
The circuit would allow drivers who had medicinal cannabis in their systems to have their capabilities tested under controlled conditions.
If their driving skills are not impaired by the drug, it would open the door for medicinal cannabis users to get behind the wheel.
Supporters of medicinal cannabis argue that as it stands, drug driving testing for cannabis is based on the presence of the drug in the system, not on impairment.
Legalise Cannabis Victoria MP David Ettershank welcomed the upcoming trial.
"There have been dozens of studies that have been replicated many times to show that medicinal cannabis patients can drive safely," Mr Ettershank said.
"We draw some comfort from government assurances that Legalise Cannabis Victoria will be involved in co-designing all elements of the process which will have multiple patient focused priorities, in addition to the closed circuit driving trial."
While it is pleased with the planned trial, the Legalise Cannabis Victoria Party is adamant there should be no blow-out of the timeline beyond the end of 2024.
The party is also calling for the rolling out of a medicinal cannabis clinical decision support tool for prescribing practitioners.
Legalise Cannabis Victoria MP Rachel Payne said the toolkit would not only support GPs and specialists providing clinical expertise and advice to their medicinal cannabis patients, but the patients themselves.
"This invaluable support tool helps patients understand the safe consumption of their medication, a step which ensures the roads are safe in this instance," Ms Payne said.
