The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Medicinal cannabis users may get okay to drive

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated August 28 2023 - 11:36am, first published 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trial could clear way for cannabis users to get behind the wheel
Trial could clear way for cannabis users to get behind the wheel

South-west users of medicinal cannabis may in the future be able to simultaneously partake in their pain relief and drive a car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Brady

Anthony Brady

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.