UPDATE, 11.21am, August 28:
Passengers on the Warrnambool line can expect up to 40-minute delays to their trips on Monday, August 28, following a train and car collision.
VLine earlier today said the delays would be up to an hour.
UPDATE, 10.20am, August 28:
The following services have been altered following a train and car collision this morning.
EARLIER:
Passengers on the Warrnambool line can expect to have up to an hour added to their trips on Monday, August 28, following a train and car collision.
VLine said coaches were replacing trains between Geelong and Waurn Ponds following the incident at South Geelong.
A VLine spokesperson said trains between Geelong and Southern Cross continued to run with some delays.
"We anticipate coaches to be in operation until 11am with an extended journey time of up to an additional 60 minutes," the spokesperson said.
"Passengers are also advised to utilise local bus services where available to get to and from Geelong station.
"We are assessing the situation and will advise when trains will resume."
