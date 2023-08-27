The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Symon Wilde-trained Fabalot wins Houlahan Hurdle at Ballarat

By Tim Auld
Updated August 27 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 4:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Symon Wilde-trained Fabalot wins Houlahan Hurdle at Ballarat. Picture by Sean McKenna
Symon Wilde-trained Fabalot wins Houlahan Hurdle at Ballarat. Picture by Sean McKenna

Novice jumper Fabalot will be set for the 2024 Warrnambool Galleywood Hurdle after scoring a 12-length victory for trainer Symon Wilde in Sunday's $150,000 Houlahan Hurdle at Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.