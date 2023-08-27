Novice jumper Fabalot will be set for the 2024 Warrnambool Galleywood Hurdle after scoring a 12-length victory for trainer Symon Wilde in Sunday's $150,000 Houlahan Hurdle at Ballarat.
Fabalot, who ran second in this year's Galleywood Hurdle, was aided by a brilliant front-running ride from talented jumps jockey Chris McCarthy to defeat stablemate Field Of Lights and take out Sunday's 3250-metre feature hurdle race.
Wilde said Fabalot appreciated running on the top of the ground.
"It was a great ride by Chris," Wilde said. "Chris just allowed Fabalot to roll along.
"Chris is a brilliant rider on front-runners. He has the ability to get horses to relax in their races. It took us a while to get Fabalot right as he suffered with muscle soreness and the heavy tracks in the middle of winter never helped our chances.
"I don't think he's really at home on the heavy tracks. Fabalot ran second in the Galleywood this year and I think we'll try and go one better in the race next year."
Fabalot has won three of his seven jumps starts.
Wilde was happy with Fields Of Lights to run second in the Houlahan.
"I thought Field Of Lights was brave," he said.
"Field Of Lights has only had a handful of starts in jumping races. I'm sure he'll come back stronger next season."
McCarthy's luck took a turn for the worse in the next race - a restricted steeplechase.
He had a fall from Twin Spinner and was transferred to the Ballarat Hospital with a shoulder injury.
Ballarat-trained Brungle Bertie scored an upset win for local trainer Henry Dwyer in the $400,000 Grand National Steeplechase.
