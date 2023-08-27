A defensive masterclass from a experienced star and a team performance built on strong connection around the court has Panmure still in the hunt for premiership glory.
While Timboon Demons made it tough, particularly early and can hold their heads high, Bec Mitchell's group is through to the Warrnambool and District league A grade preliminary final, bursting away to a 61-32 first semi-final victory at Allansford on Sunday.
The Bulldogs needed a swift response and an injection of energy and they got it in the form of a blistering opening few minutes of the second term, slotting seven goals to set up the game after scores were even at quarter-time.
"We started off a bit slower than we would have liked I thought. We worked on that at training and we'll approach that again at training but Timboon is a team who never give in and you never think you're quite comfortable," Mitchell said after the game.
"It's all credit to them. They were full of confidence so we had to push through that and get back to team play which was one of our key things at training.
"We wanted to focus on playing as a team and I felt like the girls all stood up which was great. After the second quarter we backed ourselves and played some good netball."
She added there were excellent signs after soaking up the pressure of the opening term.
"In a game that's so important, there's no room for improvements, it's now or never and we knew that going in and that was the message to the girls on Thursday night," she said.
"We were disappointed in last week's loss so we just wanted to get back to what we know works. Our team goal at the start of the season was to get to finals and we've reached that goal but now we want to get to that grand final."
The win was a semblance of the Bulldogs' very best, led by defender Jess Rohan who was colossal all afternoon to be a clear standout, intercepting the ball at will and slowing down the play to set up attacking moves up the court.
"I know she's my sister but she takes it from defence and makes my job so much easier as well as her teammates," she said.
"She had some clear intercepts and is just a player you always want on your team. It's a hard position to play but she makes it look so easy.
"She's a star and stands out. She is my sister so it's made it fun to get back into Panmure this year and she got me there to enjoy the game. I love playing with her."
The Bulldogs shot efficiently in the ring, with Laura Roberts (38) and Millie Mahoney (23) incredibly impressive. Mid-courter Lisa Pender was another who worked hard all day.
"The girls were a bit nervous to start but after quarter-time they backed themselves. Once they're on, they're on. Millie and Laura worked really well together in the ring," Mitchell said.
"They shot on fire."
Timboon co-coaches Bethany Hallyburton and Carley Hickey both lauded their group for how far it has come this season.
"I'm so proud of making it to finals and to win last week was great," Hickey said. "Last year we lost a fair few players and were sort of in a rebuild phase but to make finals and win one is nice."
Hallyburton added the group had taken great steps and played good netball in patches on Sunday.
"Panmure are a really polished side and we worked really hard on a few different things but there is a lot of pride in the group," she said.
"We've had a really nice group that's come through the juniors together through Timboon so it's been nice to see them on the senior court this season."
