Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe feels his side isn't too far away from competing with the Hampden league's best as it finished its campaign in winning fashion on Saturday.
The Blues, who were already guaranteed to finish eighth before the game, upset finals-bound Cobden 13.12 (90) to 13.9 (87) to give themselves positive momentum heading into the Hampden league off-season.
Jye Turland starred for the victors while Patrick Smith impressed for the Bombers.
O'Keefe believed the win was a fitting reward for the Blues, who in the previous two games had lost to top-three sides North Warrnambool Eagles and Terang Mortlake by just 19 and 20 points.
"We felt like the last month of footy we've actually played really consistent and tried really bloody hard," O'Keefe told The Standard.
"We only lost by a couple of goals against Terang and North Warrnambool but had every chance to win both those games.
"Our team, we've got nine players that played yesterday that are eligible to play reserves finals that'll go back to play reserves next week. So half of our team were reserves players which shows the depth at our footy club at the moment which is really exciting. We felt like it was a just deserved win against a good side."
O'Keefe predicts a bright future for his group, the bulk of which have already re-signed for 2024.
"We genuinely feel like we're actually not that far off," he said.
"I guess out of all the stats that you can possibly take, apart from goals, scoring shots is the one that genuinely correlates really, really well with winning games of footy.
"We finished the home-and-away season second behind South Warrnambool for scoring shots.
"It's going to take a healthy list and potentially a couple of recruits.
"We've already got the depth. I feel confident we're pretty close as it is."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.