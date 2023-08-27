The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL
Watch

South Warrnambool becomes premiers and champions in 15 and under reserves

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated August 27 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool players soak up their 15 and under reserves flag. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
South Warrnambool players soak up their 15 and under reserves flag. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

GOING into a grand final undefeated always brings added nerves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.