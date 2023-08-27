GOING into a grand final undefeated always brings added nerves.
South Warrnambool harnessed those butterflies and proved too strong for a gusty Warrnambool in Sunday's Hampden league 15 and under netball decider at Reid Oval.
Scores were level at the main break before the Roosters' belief fuelled them in the second half and helped them to a 32-25 victory.
South Warrnambool coach Josie Ellerton said there was a sense of relief for her young players.
"Grand finals are very different and they're hard but you could see some of our plays were beautiful and what we'd been working on all season," she said.
"It just caps off an amazing year with our Saturday girls - we train as a squad - and we've had such a great year on and off the court so it was really good for that final win to cap it off."
Ellerton said her team played with composure after a shaky start.
"I think we knew what we needed to do, we just had to do it properly," she said.
"There were obviously nerves and Warrnambool really took it to us but we had our plays and knew what we needed to do so we just kept working at it and eventually we broke (them)."
South Warrnambool goal shooter Ruby McKinley was best on court.
Ellerton praised her for her rebounding.
But she believes a win was only possible with everyone chipping in.
"I think every one of our players got on the court which was fantastic. They all played their role and our defenders Lottie (McCosh) and Ginger (Butters) were amazing," Ellerton said.
"Lola (McCarthy) - the Warrnambool goal attack - is a great player so they did really well in minimising her impact.
"I think everyone across the court played their role."
McKinley, who played in goals, noticed the team develop as the season progressed.
"I think we all grew and became a team together," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.