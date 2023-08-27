FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Kolora-Noorat Seniors 4.2 6.7 9.9 14.11 (95)
Panmure Seniors 3.2 5.4 11.6 12.7 (79)
GOALS: Kolora-Noorat Seniors: L.Boyd 4, D.Vick 4, D.Barbary 3, F.Beasley 1, S.Judd 1, S.Kenna 1; Panmure Seniors: H.Searle 2, C.Bant 2, D.Moloney 2, L.McLeod 2, R.Rattley 1, T.Murnane 1, S.Mahony 1, B.Purcell 1
BEST: Kolora-Noorat Seniors: B.Moloney, J.Moloney, D.Barbary, J.Wallace, J.Brooks, D.Vick; Panmure Seniors: T.Murnane, N.Keane, J.Moloney, M.Colbert, T.Wright, B.Purcell
RESERVES
Russells Creek Reserves 0.3 1.7 3.7 4.9 (33)
Panmure Reserves 1.1 1.3 1.5 3.8 (26)
GOALS: Russells Creek Reserves: R.Cottee 1, M.Rook 1, M.Askew 1; Panmure Reserves: J.Taylor 1, I.Frusher 1, D.Meade 1
BEST: Russells Creek Reserves: N.Bradley, C.Mifsud, M.Askew, L.Hunter, R.Cooke; Panmure Reserves: K.Parker, D.Meade, P.Ryan, T.Gedye, T.Sinnott, M.Kelly"
UNDER 18
Dennington Under 18 2.3 4.3 4.7 5.8 (38)
South Rovers Under 18 1.1 2.3 3.4 4.6 (30)
GOALS: Dennington Under 18: J.McIntyre 1, T.Clarke 1, T.Moana 1, P.McCosker 1, R.Campbell-Gavin 1; South Rovers Under 18: J.Struth 1, D.Bean 1, H.Jenkins 1, J.Cashin 1
BEST: Dennington Under 18: B.Barton, W.Fogarty, T.Moana, I.Baker, F.Mitchem, J.Keay; South Rovers Under 18: B.McColl, O.Wright, J.Cashin, L.McFadyen, J.Hose, H.Dews
UNDER 15
Allansford Under 15 1.2 4.4 7.5 8.7 (55)
Old Collegians Under 15 0.0 0.1 0.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS: Allansford Under 15: J.Robson 4, L.Draffen 3, S.Membrey 1; Old Collegians Under 15: D.Ewing 1
BEST: Allansford Under 15: J.Carman, L.Moloney, S.White, H.van Rooy, B.Ward, J.Robson; Old Collegians Under 15: B.Vertigan, D.Ewing, R.Neal, R.Hall, C.Wytkamp, L.Wiese
UNDER 13
Old Collegians Under 13 1.1 4.1 5.2 6.2 (38)
Dennington Under 13 1.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 (12)
GOALS: Old Collegians Under 13: H.McDonald 2, H.Corbett 1, L.O'Shannassy 1, J.Griffiths 1, O.Miller 1; Dennington Under 13: W.McKenna 1, A.Speed 1
BEST: Old Collegians Under 13: J.Griffiths, S.Hussey, L.O'Shannassy, H.Corbett, L.Harrison, C.Bertrand; Dennington Under 13: D.Warburton, M.Lewis, K.Faulkner, J.Weathers, A.Sebire, J.Fearon"
NETBALL
A Grade
Panmure 61 defeated Timboon Demons 32
A Reserve
Merrivale 31 defeated Allansford 27
B Grade
Old Collegians 35 defeated Panmure 32
17 and under
Russells Creek 30 defeated Allansford 13
15 and under
Allansford 28 defeated South Rovers 19
13 and under
Panmure 23 defeated Merrivazle 19
