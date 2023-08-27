A comfortable win against Portland was the ideal way for South Warrnambool to wrap up its home-and-away campaign, with selection headaches looming for coach Mat Battistello ahead of the Roosters' flag charge.
The minor premiers were under-strength but still accounted for the Tigers 19.14 (128) to 9.6 (60) on Saturday in the round 18 Hampden league fixture.
The side will now enjoy a weekend off in preparation for a qualifying final, where they face the winner of North Warrnambool Eagles and Terang Mortlake for a spot in the decider.
In a huge boost for the Roosters, Carlton VFL-listed midfielder Archie Stevens is set to be available for the match after recovering from foot surgery in June.
Stevens, who hasn't played since the surgery, won't have to prioritise VFL commitments as the Blues didn't qualify for the finals.
"He will train with us this week," Battistello said.
"He's been running for three weeks now and he'll be available for selection come first final."
The Roosters rested "seven or eight" players on Saturday, according to Battistello, who is prepared for any upcoming selection headaches.
"They're almost going to get a 15-16 day block of training in without the combativeness of Saturday's game, so we'll prep up now and get stuck into the real season," he said.
"We'll cross that bridge (selections) when we get to it. There's seven to eight, to probably 10 players that could have played if it was a final but decided to rest them.
"But I think that just speaks volumes of our footy program at the moment. One player goes out across any grade, we've had a 16-year-old come in and a 20-year-old out of the 12 o'clock team and they've just played their roles perfectly.
"If something was to happen to one of the more established players, we've got lots of confidence no matter who we bring in that they'll be able to play a role for us."
Josh Saunders was the Roosters' best player against the Tigers while teammate Will White (four goals) was dangerous in front of the sticks.
Debutants Ben Anderson (one goal) and Sam Rhodes (two goals) both impressed on debut and "didn't look out of place" according to the Roosters mentor.
Xavier Farley left the field early with a knee injury but Battistello is hopeful it isn't too serious.
"Hopefully it's just knee jarring and he'll use the extra week's break," he said.
"No structural damage so we're hoping once the swelling goes down he'll return to training in probably seven to eight days."
Battistello also gave credit to Portland for a "really good, competitive" performance across four quarters.
