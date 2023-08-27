Warrnambool's $400 short-term accommodation fee does not seem to be deterring owners from listing their properties.
Data from AirDNA showed there were 277 properties available for short-term rentals in July, compared to 242 in July last year.
The occupancy rate for the month was slightly down - 50.3 per cent - compared to 53.1 per cent in July 2022.
Winter is typically a quieter time for the coastal city.
The number of available short-term rentals in Port Fairy for the month of July declined slightly, with 342 listed in 2023 compared to 346 in July 2022.
There have been mixed views on a state government proposal to introduce a $5 fee per booking on short-term rentals
Victoria Tourism Industry Council (VTIC) chief executive Felicia Mariani said the proposed tax would hurt the tourism industry.
"The fact that this tax is being proposed on all forms of short-term accommodation isn't just going to impact international and interstate visitors; this tax is going to hit Victorians hardest, when you consider that 80 per cent of the visitation to regional Victoria comes from Victorians travelling around their own state," Ms Mariani said.
The VTIC says the proposal was an unexpected blow to industry, which understood the government was considering sweeping reforms and targeted policies to address the way online platforms are taking long-term rental accommodation off the market in tourism towns across Victoria.
Accommodation Australia chief executive officer Michael Johnson said the new tax would see many travellers simply head to states like NSW and Queensland, or avoid Australia to save on costs.
"The government should be targeting the unregulated accommodation sector to help deal with the rental housing crisis - not tax hotel guests who are visiting the state to support the local visitor economy," Mr Johnson said.
Accommodation Australia Victoria general manager Dougal Hollis said the new tax would impact the state's reputation as a great place to hold conferences and events in particular.
"A bed tax would create a significant barrier to Victoria's attractiveness from a business meetings and events perspective, adding $895,000 of direct cost to our pipeline of 179,000 room nights and could lead event organisers to consider alternative options outside our state," he said.
"Hotel occupancy levels are still below pre-pandemic figures and in the mid-sixty per cent range. This new tax sends the wrong message - that Victoria doesn't welcome tourists, all to fix a rental housing crisis we are not contributing to.
"Instead, we should be doing all we can to encourage first time tourists from interstate and overseas to come here, not discourage visitors by placing an extra tax burden on people who want to come and spend their hard-earned dollars."
