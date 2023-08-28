'Menace' already accused of assault charged with affray after unprovoked attack

UPDATED: Police say a man accused of attacking a woman in Warrnambool's CBD and then a man who came to her aid is a "menace" who should not be bailed.
Adam Flaherty, 52, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, August 28, 2023 charged with affray, resisting police, three counts of assaulting police officers and other offences.
He made a self-represented bail application, which was refused, and he was remanded in custody for eight days.
The court heard Triple-0 received a number of calls on August 25 reporting an agitated man who was acting violently towards others.
Mr Flaherty is accused of attacking a woman and then another man who came to her aid about 5.30pm.
He allegedly pushed the man to the ground and then repeatedly kicked him.
The incident was captured on CCTV, the court heard.
Police attended and Mr Flaherty was found to be aggravated and smelt strongly of alcohol.
He was already on bail with a condition he not be drunk in Warrnambool's CBD.
Mr Flaherty allegedly resisted arrest and was verbally aggressive to police.
The court heard a member of the public helped officers move the man to the ground and he was eventually handcuffed.
A police prosecutor told the court Mr Flaherty was a "menace" and an unacceptable risk to the community.
Mr Flaherty was charged with an unrelated assault in Lava Street on August 11 and that's why he was already on bail, the court heard.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he needed evidence of the man's living and health situation before he could consider granting him bail.
The application was refused and Mr Flaherty will face court next month.
On Sunday: Warrnambool police are seeking the community's assistance for information and footage of several unprovoked attacks in the CBD on Friday.
Police received a number of calls about 5.40pm reporting an agitated man was acting in a violent manner towards people.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Ben Timpson told The Standard the three physical assaults were unprovoked.
He said none of the victims required medical treatment at the time.
Police arrested a 52-year-old man at the scene on Friday who assisted police with their enquiries.
Acting Sergeant Timpson said a person would be remanded in custody until Monday, August 28.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage is urged to contact Warrnambool Police Station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
