Police investigating 'unprovoked' attacks on Lava Street, Warrnambool

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman, and Andrew Thomson
Updated August 28 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 11:45am
'Menace' already accused of assault charged with affray after unprovoked attack
UPDATED: Police say a man accused of attacking a woman in Warrnambool's CBD and then a man who came to her aid is a "menace" who should not be bailed.

