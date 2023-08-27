Man already accused of assault charged with affray after unprovoked attack

UPDATED, Monday, 7.23am:
A 52-year-old Warrnambool man will appear in court on Monday after being charged with unprovoked attacks on members of the public in the central business district on Friday evening.
Triple-0 received a number of calls about 5.40pm reporting an agitated man who was acting in a violent manner towards people.
It's alleged a woman was attacked and another man who came to her aid was also physically confronted.
When officers arrived they had trouble dealing with the man, who is then alleged to have resisted the police members' attempts to arrest him.
The man has also been charged with affray - putting members of the public in fear- as well as the two initial assaults, resisting police and three counts of assaulting police officers.
It's alleged the man flailed around while the officers attempted to take him into custody.
He was already on bail charged with another assault in Lava Street a couple of weeks ago, which will make getting another bail again extremely difficult for the accused man.
He will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday.
On Sunday: Warrnambool police are seeking the community's assistance for information and footage of several unprovoked attacks in the CBD on Friday.
Police received a number of calls about 5.40pm reporting an agitated man was acting in a violent manner towards people.
Warrnambool police Acting Sergeant Ben Timpson told The Standard the three physical assaults were unprovoked.
He said none of the victims required medical treatment at the time.
Police arrested a 52-year-old man at the scene on Friday who assisted police with their enquiries.
Acting Sergeant Timpson said a person would be remanded in custody until Monday, August 28.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage is urged to contact Warrnambool Police Station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
