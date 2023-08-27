The Standard
Lindsey Smith-trained Mawallock wins at Moonee Valley

By Tim Auld
Updated August 27 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:43am
Lindsey Smith, pictured earlier this year, had a win at Moonee Valley on Saturday with Mawallock. Picture by Sean McKenna
Lindsey Smith, pictured earlier this year, had a win at Moonee Valley on Saturday with Mawallock. Picture by Sean McKenna

Astute Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith is confident his lightly-raced mare Mawallock can go through her grades after she scored an impressive win at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

