Astute Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith is confident his lightly-raced mare Mawallock can go through her grades after she scored an impressive win at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Mawallock, with Beau Mertens in the saddle, took her tally of wins to three from four starts in defeating Lord Domino by four lengths in the restricted race over 1200 metres.
Smith praised the ride by Mertens on the four-year-old mare in her first run this campaign.
"Mawallock has a fair bit of ability," the multiple group-one winning trainer told The Standard.
"She's showed us plenty since day one in the stable. I don't think she beat much on Saturday but it's the way she won the race that impressed me.
"She had trialled well up at Casterton. We were pretty confident before the race she would run well.
"Beau never knocked her around. He knew he had the race won a long way out. We'll just take her home and see how she pulls up before working out where we run her next.
"I'm confident she'll measure up to black-type company in the future. She's a nicely bred mare and we want to give her every chance on the racetrack which will help her prospects as a broodmare once her racing career is over."
Two of Mawallock's three wins were at Warrnambool in February before she ran an unlucky third at Moonee Valley in March.
Mawallock took her stake earnings to more than $84,000 with Saturday's victory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.