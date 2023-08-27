"THE happiest group" had even more reason to smile after winning the Hampden league 13 and under reserves netball premiership on Sunday.
South Warrnambool edged out a competitive Koroit to win the grand final at Reid Oval, 30-18.
A decisive second half - the Roosters were just two goals clear at half-time - helped bring the trophy back to Friendly Societies' Park.
South Warrnambool coach Hayley Kelson credited the group's closeness for its success in 2023.
"They are such good friends, all of them, and they kept it fun and worked hard," she said.
"They are such a good bunch of kids, they're the happiest group I've ever met.
"It is good for South, our juniors have always been really strong and it's great for the future."
Kelson said Koroit had proven a worthy combatant throughout the season.
"We are very excited. I knew they could do it," she said of her team.
"I think we just executed our game plan and kept it simple.
"It's been a tough game against them every time we've played them this year and I think today is the fourth time."
Midcourter Lottie Wilkinson, 11, was best on court.
The St Joseph's Primary School student said she was thrilled to finish the season on a winning note.
"I think we all worked really good as a team," she said.
"I am really happy and it was such a good game."
