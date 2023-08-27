Geelong Cats player Gary Rohan announced he and his wife Madi Bennett are expecting a child on Friday.
The Cobden export announced the news on Instagram.
"Our rainbow baby is on the way," Rohan announced.
This is a term used when a couple is expecting a baby after a previous pregnancy loss.
Rohan said the couple was "so excited to be your mum and dad".
He also spoke about the heartbreak of losing a child.
"We want to take a moment to acknowledge those who see this post with a broken heart of their own. A feeling of which Mads and I know all too well," Rohan wrote.
"When it feels like the whole world is falling pregnant and you're suffering unimaginable grief after losing your own, it's the hardest post to see.
"We just want to say to all of those who know this feeling, or are feeling it now, please know you are not alone.
"We hear you, we see you, we feel you. Mads and I are with you, we are one in four."
The couple were married in a surprise wedding in Tyrendarra in December 2022.
Thousands of people commented on the couple's pregnancy news.
"Congratulations," a comment from the Geelong Cats Instagram read.
