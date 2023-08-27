Smoke may be visible around Yambuk after a wind turbine caught fire, the Country Fire Authority has warned.
The Country Fire Authority have issued a warning smoke may be visible around Yambuk after a wind turbine caught fire on Sunday morning, August 27.
The incident happened about 9.30am at the Yambuk wind farm off the Princes Highway on Sunday.
A CFA spokesman said one of the wind turbines caught fire at the top.
He said crews were monitoring the fire from the ground in case any sparks dropped to the ground.
In an update on the VicEmergency app, the CFA said smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities.
"There is currently no threat to the community, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions," the CFA said.
The CFA said anyone in the area should:
The incident was marked under control at 10.09am but emergency services will remain in the area to monitor the situation.
