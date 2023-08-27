The Standard
Fire crews monitoring site after turbine catches fire

Lillian Altman
Lillian Altman
Updated August 27 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 11:30am
A turbine caught fire at Yambuk wind farm on Sunday, August 27.
Smoke may be visible around Yambuk after a wind turbine caught fire, the Country Fire Authority has warned.

