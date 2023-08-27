Terang Mortlake secured its first top-three finish in more than a decade after defeating Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday, with one of its key players also taking out a prestigious individual accolade in the final round game.
The Bloods' commanding 25.12 (162) to 10.9 (69) victory at home, coupled with Koroit's loss to North Warrnambool Eagles, saw them finish the Hampden league home-and-away season in the top three (third) for the first time since 2010.
Key forward Will Kain kicked a game-high six goals for the victors, earning him the league's leading goal-kicker award with 67 majors for the season.
He finished five goals clear of Port Fairy's Jason Rowan (62 goals).
Ryan Tanner was also effective in front of goals with five majors for the Bloods while star teammate Ryley Hutchins snagged four.
Hamish Cook kicked three goals for the Kangaroos, with Zach Burgess the visitors' best performer.
Bloods coach Ben Kenna was delighted with the win, as well as the double chance the side has for finishing in the top-three.
"That (double chance) was a bonus outcome at the end of the day," he told The Standard.
"It was always in the back of our minds I suppose that we could go to third which went our way with the North Warrnambool/Koroit game. (It's a) very pleasing outcome after round 18."
Kenna praised Kain for his performance and a "fairly consistent" campaign.
He added that the accolade was not only a reward for Kain but also his teammates for the service they provided him.
The Bloods will now take on North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday in a qualifying final in Camperdown.
Kenna is looking forward to the challenge.
"Across the whole season they've probably been as consistent as anyone I guess," he said.
"They probably haven't really had too many lulls across the start to the end of the season. They've been pretty consistent.
"We beat them the first time pretty well and then they beat us pretty convincingly the second time. So I think both sides would believe that they can win the game. We certainly believe we can beat North Warrnambool if we play our best footy."
