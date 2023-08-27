Koroit co-coach Kerri Jennings was thrilled with her young side's efforts on Saturday as it downed a determined North Warrnambool Eagles, who ultimately needed a win to qualify for finals.
The finals-bound Saints prevailed 48-44 in the last home-and-away round clash at Bushfield Recreation Reserve, handing the Eagles a sixth-placed finish.
Jennings was pleased with the Saints' four-quarter showing which saw them lead at every break and withstand a fourth-quarter surge from the Eagles.
"(I'm) really happy with the way everyone fought it out, I just thought our shooters played really well, shot well and we moved the ball well," she told The Standard.
"We were relentless all game I thought.
"They're a great team and they're very experienced players as well. Our mid-court, we go from our wing defence at 16, then the centre who's 17 and then the wing-attack who's 15.
"So it is really good to be able to play it out like that and play a full game of 60 minutes (at) 100 per cent."
Goal-shooter Nell Mitchell (29 goals) stood out for the Saints while Eagles coach Maddison Vardy, in her 100th game for the club, was influential for her side.
The home side's cause suffered a blow in the fourth quarter when defender Maisie Barlow was sent off for a short period by the umpire.
Eagles goal attack Skye Billings was disappointed with the loss but found positives from the season.
"A lot to take away today, probably didn't help having six players on the court at one time but just not the whole 60 minutes that we needed to play today to get through to the line," she said.
"We've gone out with a bang, the girls have been amazing all year.
"We've done nothing but bring juniors up all year, so we've got such a bright future and the club's in good hands moving forward."
Billings commended Vardy for reaching the 100-game milestone.
"To go away and even play up in Geelong and then come back and play with us, it's a credit to her and the hard work that she always puts in," she said.
The Saints will now go head-to-head with Cobden in the qualifying final on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Hamilton Kangaroos (fourth) and Warrnambool (fifth) qualified for finals with differing results.
The Kangaroos overtook the Eagles and Blues, thanks to a 65-48 triumph against Terang Mortlake (seventh).
Clare Crawford was the Kangaroos' best while teammate Danielle Van Kalken was effective under the ring, shooting 47 goals.
The Blues dropped to fifth, two points ahead of the Saints, after falling to second-placed Cobden 53-39.
Sarah Moroney was a standout for Cobden while Sarah Cowling impressed for the Blues.
The Kangaroos and Blues will now meet in Sunday's elimination final.
Blues coach Raewyn Poumako was delighted to finish in the top-five despite the loss.
"We're pretty happy with different aspects of our game from yesterday," she said.
"Cobden's very good and we matched it with them for a bit and they took off a little bit in the end but we're pleased with how we went yesterday and looking forward to playing finals."
The Blues mentor acknowledged the Kangaroos played a different game-style to the Bombers and said her side would need to adjust accordingly.
She said the Blues believed they could match their opponents.
"We've had good tussles with them this year so far," she said. "They've won one, we've won one."
At Hanlon Park, South Warrnambool clinched the minor premiership by two points after defeating Portland (ninth) 77-28.
In the remaining match, Camperdown (eighth) downed Port Fairy (10th) 52-44 to record its third win of the season.
