Koroit defeats North Warrnambool Eagles in final round HFNL clash

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 27 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 3:30pm
Koroit's Molly McKinnon passes the ball to a teammate closer to the ring. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Koroit's Molly McKinnon passes the ball to a teammate closer to the ring. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Koroit co-coach Kerri Jennings was thrilled with her young side's efforts on Saturday as it downed a determined North Warrnambool Eagles, who ultimately needed a win to qualify for finals.

