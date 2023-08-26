North Warrnambool Eagles coach Adam Dowie praised his side's resilience after it downed Koroit in a thriller at Bushfield on Saturday, sewing up second place in the process.
The Eagles defeated the Saints 9.10 (64) to 8.8 (57) in the final round Hampden league clash to clinch their fifth consecutive win and earn a double chance in the finals.
They will play Terang Mortlake in the qualifying final on Saturday while the Saints drop to fourth and will play in the elimination final against Cobden on Sunday.
Both sides lost key players in the lead-up to the game, with North Warrnambool's Jackson Grundy (soreness) and Koroit skipper Liam Hoy (illness) late outs.
Dowie lauded his group for its finish to the home-and-away season and the way it had overcome adversity throughout the year.
"We've had no Nick Rodda for long periods, we've had no Nathan Vardy, no Wines (Luke), so in terms of that part of the season I couldn't be prouder of the boys," he told The Standard.
"Our young guys have come in and found a way. We lost a lot of players at the start of the season but now for them to be able to earn themselves a double-chance, I take my hat off to them.
"We haven't got a lot, like we don't have a lot at training. They're a really tight group, they play their roles and they don't give up. So I think that shows today."
The Eagles trailed by three-points at half-time after a dominant first quarter where they led 21-2.
They re-gained the lead in the third term, with their margin blowing out to 21 points at the final break.
As expected, the Saints came hard in the fourth quarter however the home side utilised its experience to hold on for victory despite being outscored 2.4 to 0.2.
Dowie acknowledged the win was the perfect preparation for his side's qualifying final against the Bloods.
"Koroit had a lot on the line then - double chance and we've had a good history with Koroit," he said.
"It felt like a finals game, the crowd, probably even the build up, probably what was at stake a little bit as well."
Eagles skipper Adam Wines starred for the Eagles alongside Jett Bermingham while James Gow and Tom Couch were influential on return for the Saints.
Unfortunately for the victors, Reece Scoble suffered a knee injury and could be set for an extended stint on the sidelines.
Felix Jones spent time on the bench with a shoulder concern, however Dowie said he "looks like he'll be alright"
The Eagles mentor expects Grundy to return for the qualifying final.
Saints coach Chris McLaren saw positives in the loss despite it being the second in as many weeks by under 10 points.
"The last two weeks have been really close, we just haven't quite been able to get over the line," he said.
"There's chunks of the games I'm really liking and (then) we're making some errors and getting a few things wrong.
"Probably more of the good stuff this week than last week (against the Bloods). Last week we were quite poor for a fair bit of it we thought, whereas today we were better for bigger chunks. Just couldn't get it done.
"Obviously the result's disappointing but you shift focus pretty quick."
