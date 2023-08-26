SENIORS
North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors 3.3 5.5 9.8 9.10 (64)
Koroit Saints Seniors 0.2 6.2 6.5 8.9 (57)
GOALS: North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: T.Batten 2, A.Wines 2, C.McKinnon 1, D.Parish 1, C.Grundy 1, J.BERMINGHAM 1, J.Greene 1; Koroit Saints Seniors: W.Couch 2, J.Mcinerney 1, J.Neave 1, D.McCutcheon 1, F.Robb 1, M.Petersen 1, C.Nagorcka 1
BEST: North Warrnambool Eagles Seniors: A.Wines, J.BERMINGHAM, J.Greene, J.Lewis, B.Mugavin, M.Wines; Koroit Saints Seniors: J.Gow, T.Couch, J.Whitehead, J.Lloyd, D.McCutcheon, J.Mcinerney
Camperdown Seniors 6.4 8.7 10.11 14.13 (97)
Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors 1.3 4.6 4.10 8.12 (60)
GOALS: Camperdown Seniors: S.Gordon 7, H.Sinnott 3, B.Stephens 1, C.Spence 1, A.Gordon 1, H.Sumner 1; Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors: J.Rowan 2, O.Pollock 2, M.Ryan 2, O.Myers 1, I.Martin 1
BEST: Camperdown Seniors: S.Gordon, H.Sinnott, H.Sumner, C.Spence, B.Richardson, A.McBean; Port Fairy Seagulls Seniors: A.Mcmeel, J.Bartlett, O.Pollock, M.Ryan, K.Mercovich, M.Sully
Warrnambool Blues Seniors 2.2 5.3 9.9 13.12 (90)
Cobden BOMBERS Seniors 1.2 7.3 10.6 13.9 (87)
GOALS: Warrnambool Blues Seniors: J.Bell 3, J.Turland 2, L.Cody 2, L.Bidmade 2, M.Bidmade 1, C.Moncrieff 1, S.Cowling 1, J.Turland 1; Cobden BOMBERS Seniors: P.Smith 3, P.Pekin 3, H.Robertson 2, M.Koroneos 2, J.Williamson 1, T.Darcy 1, T.Spokes 1
BEST: Warrnambool Blues Seniors: J.Turland, S.Cowling, J.Bell, M.Bidmade, N.Hooker, W.Lord; Cobden BOMBERS Seniors: P.Smith, M.Reed, A.Rosolin, P.Pekin, B.Mahoney
Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors 6.3 11.6 17.10 25.12 (162)
Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors 1.2 4.4 6.5 10.9 (69)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors: W.Kain 6, R.Tanner 5, R.Hutchins 4, H.Porter 2, M.Baxter 2, J.Harris 1, R.Buck 1, J.Arundell 1, L.McConnell 1, I.Kenna 1, X.Vickers 1; Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors: H.Cook 3, Z.Burgess 2, D.Russell 2, B.Hicks 1, L.Urquhart 1, L.Uebergang 1
BEST: Terang Mortlake Bloods Seniors: R.Hutchins, L.Wareham, W.Kain, S.Carlin, X.Vickers, L.McConnell; Hamilton Kangaroos Seniors: Z.Burgess, T.Morris, H.Cook, D.Morris, J.Whyte, B.Hicks
South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors 4.2 11.7 13.9 19.14 (128)
Portland Tigers Seniors 3.2 3.4 7.5 9.6 (60)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors: W.White 4, S.Beks 3, S.Kelly 3, F.Wilkinson 2, J.Folkes 2, S.Rhodes 2, B.Anderson 1, J.Henderson 1, M.McCluggage 1; Portland Tigers Seniors: J.Dunlop 3, M.Curtis 2, D.Denboer 1, C.Peters 1, J.Edwards 1, S.Hampshire 1
BEST: South Warrnambool Roosters Seniors: J.Saunders, W.White, D.Nicholson, J.Henderson, M.McCluggage, J.Dye; Portland Tigers Seniors: J.Wilson, T.Jennings, J.Dunlop, B.Malcolm, J.Edwards, M.Curtis
RESERVES
Koroit Saints Reserves 2.3 5.3 12.8 15.11 (101)
North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves 1.2 2.3 3.5 5.5 (35)
GOALS: Koroit Saints Reserves: M.Bunney 4, J.Coghlan west 3, J.Mclachlan 3, J.Farley 2, W.Black 1, C.Malone 1, P.Keane 1; North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves: L.Anders 2, X.Harris 1, L.Wines 1, H.Brooks 1
BEST: Koroit Saints Reserves: J.Coghlan west, C.O'Donnell, N.Whiting, J.Linke, T.Hines, W.Black; North Warrnambool Eagles Reserves: L.Anders, R.McElgunn, S.Shiells, X.Harris, H.Brooks, B.Kelp
Cobden BOMBERS Reserves 4.5 7.5 7.8 9.10 (64)
Warrnambool Blues Reserves 0.1 2.5 5.5 6.6 (42)
GOALS: Cobden BOMBERS Reserves: T.Darcy 4, J.Hickey 2, W.Benallack 1, M.Angus 1, O.Darcy 1; Warrnambool Blues Reserves: H.Morgan-Morris 2, N.Turland 1, A.Fedley 1, T.Okeeffe 1, C.Hoffmann 1
BEST: Cobden BOMBERS Reserves: M.Clarke, S.Darcy, T.Darcy, L.Cahill, J.Mcgalde, M.Rhode; Warrnambool Blues Reserves: N.Turland, Z.Dwyer, A.Fedley, J.Lang, J.Foott, I.Duerden
Port Fairy Seagulls Reserves - - - - (72)
Camperdown Reserves - - - - (45)
GOALS: Port Fairy Seagulls Reserves: J.Duncan 2, J.Goonan 2, R.Riordan 1, T.Opperman 1, J.Conrick 1, N.Kelly 1, D.Smith 1; Camperdown Reserves: T.Love 4, D.Fanning 2, T.Fitzgerald 1
BEST: Port Fairy Seagulls Reserves: T.Opperman, J.Duncan, D.Smith, A.Stirling, R.Riordan, T.Martin; Camperdown Reserves: N.Loader, D.Coates, T.Love, E.Lucas, D.Fanning
South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves 6.3 11.4 21.8 27.11 (173)
Portland Tigers Reserves 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS: South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves: K.Eagleson 11, H.Walker 7, D.Hawkins 2, X.Beks 2, M.Wollermann 2, J.Blackney-Noter 1, W.Owen 1, C.Miller 1; Portland Tigers Reserves: L.Stephens 1
BEST: South Warrnambool Roosters Reserves: K.Eagleson, W.Owen, D.Hawkins, X.Beks, T.Freitag, M.Wollermann; Portland Tigers Reserves: W.Oakley, B.Pengilly, A.Orchard, Z.Stuchbery, D.Sharp, A.Sealey
Terang Mortlake Bloods Reserves 3.2 5.6 8.10 11.11 (77)
Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves 0.1 1.2 1.3 4.5 (29)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Bloods Reserves: J.Brown 3, H.Roberts 2, Z.Newson 1, C.Finnerty 1, W.Berryman 1, B.Kavenagh 1, J.Lehmann 1, C.Cardwell 1; Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves: M.Dunn 2, H.Douglas 2
BEST: Terang Mortlake Bloods Reserves: Z.Newson, E.Arundell, H.Roberts, J.Brown, W.Berryman, T.Harris; Hamilton Kangaroos Reserves: R.Gill, T.Barrie, S.Picken, J.Nield, T.Fitzgerald, S.Leishman
RESERVES
Koroit Saints U18.5's 1.1 3.4 5.5 7.7 (49)
North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's 0.1 0.2 0.5 3.5 (23)
GOALS: Koroit Saints U18.5's: B.Parsons 2, D.Shircore 1, D.Smith 1, B.Ross 1, J.Suter 1, H.Noonan 1; North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's: L.Anders 2, C.Marshall 1
BEST: Koroit Saints U18.5's: B.Ross, Z.Atkins, D.Shircore, D.Hoye, T.Morrison, T.Lane; North Warrnambool Eagles U18.5's: W.McConnell, N.Dowie, H.Gorman, L.Clifford, B.Watt, C.Marshall
Portland Tigers U18.5's 3.1 5.3 8.4 9.4 (58)
South Warrnambool Roosters U18.5's 1.1 4.3 5.4 6.7 (43)
GOALS: Portland Tigers U18.5's: T.Burns 4, K.Wilson 2, J.Lucas 1, D.Reeves 1, K.Jones 1; South Warrnambool Roosters U18.5's: D.Perera 2, R.Lucas 1, C.Miller 1, M.Porter 1, M.Wollermann 1
BEST: Portland Tigers U18.5's: D.Campbell, N.Sealey, B.Field, N.Nicholls, F.Brough, T.Burns; South Warrnambool Roosters U18.5's: J.Madigan, D.Perera, L.Chadderton, R.Lucas, P.Akoch, C.Miller
Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's 3.2 8.2 11.4 11.6 (72)
Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5's 3.1 4.3 5.4 7.5 (47)
GOALS: Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's: C.Kenna 3, N.Roberts 3, T.Royal 2, H.Carroll 1, M.Heffernan 1, D.Abbott 1; Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5's: J.Hardy 3, B.Potter 2, D.White 1, T.Calvert 1
BEST: Terang Mortlake Bloods U18.5's: T.Vickers, N.Roberts, C.Kenna, T.Royal, M.Heffernan, H.Hobbs; Hamilton Kangaroos U18.5's: D.White, B.Potter, J.Lehmann, T.Calvert
Warrnambool Blues U18.5's 5.5 7.9 10.11 13.14 (92)
Cobden BOMBERS U18.5's 0.0 1.0 1.0 2.1 (13)
GOALS: Warrnambool Blues U18.5's: J.Lewis 2, A.Laidler 2, R.Mast 2, A.Radley 1, T.Gedye 1, J.Dowling 1, R.Barnes 1, R.Holloway 1, J.Mahony - Gilchrist 1, R.Mentha 1; Cobden BOMBERS U18.5's: B.Mottram 1, T.Humphrey 1
BEST: Warrnambool Blues U18.5's: J.Wells, S.Niklaus, H.Artz, R.Mast, H.Fleming, A.Laidler; Cobden BOMBERS U18.5's: T.Humphrey, N.Penry, B.Vines, B.McGlade, T.Roberts, G.Walsh
Port Fairy Seagulls U18.5's - - - - (93)
Camperdown U18.5's - - - - (9)
GOALS: Port Fairy Seagulls U18.5's: R.Mohan 3, C.Henderson 2, J.Coffey 1, O.Blake 1, D.Kelly 1, L.Williams 1, C.Clancey 1, J.Fitzsimmons 1, X.Kenna 1, J.Sobey 1; Camperdown U18.5's: I.Frith 1
BEST: Port Fairy Seagulls U18.5's: K.Fleming, J.Lee, S.Allen, O.Blake, R.Mohan, C.Henderson; Camperdown U18.5's: T.Love, L.Mahony, E.Baker, S.Londregan, M.Neal, L.Wiffen
North Warrnambool Open 11, 23, 33, 44, (44)
Koroit Open 14, 26, 34, 48, (48)
BEST
North Warrnambool Open:
Maddison Vardy 3 Skye Billings 2 Victoria Grundy 1
Koroit Open:
Nell Mitchell 3 Millie Jennings 2 Molly McKinnon 1
GOALS
North Warrnambool Open:
Skye Billings 27 Victoria Grundy 17
Koroit Open:
Nell Mitchell 29 Molly McKinnon 19
Terang Mortlake Open 11, 21, 34, 48, (48)
Hamilton Kangaroos Open 20, 33, 47, 65, (65)
BEST
Terang Mortlake Open:
Eboni Knights 3 Alice Kain 2 Johanna Glennen 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Open:
Clare Crawford 3 Danielle Vankalken 2 Emma Somerville 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake Open:
Eboni Knights 35 Jacqui Arundell 9 Mahni Wright 4
Hamilton Kangaroos Open:
Danielle Vankalken 47 Hayley Sherlock 18
Cobden Open 11, 27, 37, 53, (53)
Warrnambool Open 11, 21, 29, 39, (39)
BEST
Cobden Open:
Sarah Moroney 3 Amy Hammond 2 Alicia Blain 1
Warrnambool Open:
Sarah Cowling 3 Amy Wormald 2 Isabella Baker 1
GOALS
Cobden Open:
Emily Finch 24 Jaymie Finch 17 Sophie Hinkley 12
Warrnambool Open:
Eva Ryan 28 Isabella Baker 8 Meg Carlin 3
Camperdown Open 11, 24, 42, 52, (52)
Port Fairy Open 13, 23, 35, 44, (44)
BEST
Camperdown Open:
Piper Stephens 3 Emma Wright 2
Port Fairy Open:
Elsie Adams 2 Ellie Cuolahan 1
GOALS
Camperdown Open:
Piper Stephens 27 Isobel Sinnott 20 Sophie Conheady 5
Port Fairy Open:
Laura Coffey 28
Portland Open 4, 12, 19, 28, (28)
South Warrnambool Open 22, 42, 58, 77, (77)
BEST
Portland Open:
Remy Grant 3 Madeline Stone 1
South Warrnambool Open:
Carly Watson 3 Annie Blackburn 2 Isabella Rea 1
GOALS
Portland Open:
Shakira Stuchbery 16
South Warrnambool Open:
Hollie Phillips 58 Annie Blackburn 19
DIVISION ONE
Cobden Div 1 13, 28, 41, 58, (58)
Warrnambool Div 1 7, 17, 24, 33, (33)
BEST
Cobden Div 1:
Molly Hutt 3 Helene Foster 2 Grace Taylor 1
Warrnambool Div 1:
Rhyz Greene-Kelson 3 Ava Bishop 2 Sarah Byrne 1
GOALS
Cobden Div 1:
Molly Hutt 27 Grace Taylor 23 Nikki Clover 8
Warrnambool Div 1:
Jessica Perry 25 Cate O'Keefe 8
North Warrnambool Div 1 6, 12, 16, 24, (24)
Koroit Div 1 10, 19, 35, 44, (44)
BEST
North Warrnambool Div 1:
Kim Wines 3 Mollie Keast 2 Amelia Kline 1
Koroit Div 1:
Sally Okeefe 3 Rachel Dobson 2 Chloe Gleeson 1
GOALS
North Warrnambool Div 1:
Olivia Grundy 20 Tania Malone 3 Nikiah Thomas 1
Koroit Div 1:
Rachel Dobson 23 Indi O'Connor 18 Sienna Batt 3
Terang Mortlake Div 1 5, 11, 19, 25, (25)
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1 10, 25, 35, 50, (50)
BEST
Terang Mortlake Div 1:
Grace Wareham 3 Claudia Lee 2 Emma Lucas 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1:
Michayla McRae 3 Amanda Douglas 2 Kelsey Lewis 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake Div 1:
Jessica Davis 13 Mahni Wright 8 Maddison Chesshire 4
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 1:
Kelsey Lewis 38 Michayla McRae 12
Portland Div 1 15, 24, 33, 39, (39)
South Warrnambool Div 1 15, 26, 37, 48, (48)
BEST
Portland Div 1:
Cherie Baker 3 Lauren Hockley 2 Casey Anson 1
South Warrnambool Div 1:
Chelsea Quinn 3 Mellissa Mckenzie 2 Ruby Couch 1
GOALS
Portland Div 1:
Jessica Cook 25 Lauren Hockley 14
South Warrnambool Div 1:
Chelsea Quinn 33 Ruby Couch 15
Camperdown Div 1 5, 8, 14, 21, (21)
Port Fairy Div 1 21, 36, 48, 67, (67)
BEST
Camperdown Div 1:
Chloe O'Brien 3 Holly Swayn 2
GOALS
Port Fairy Div 1:
Jessika Tobin-Salzman 42 Jessica Swarbrick 16 Aylish Tobin-Salzman 9
DIVISION TWO
Cobden Div 2 12, 22, 29, 40, (40)
Warrnambool Div 2 10, 21, 26, 35, (35)
BEST
Cobden Div 2:
Kayla Pouw 3 Amy Kavenagh 2 Emily Darcy 1
Warrnambool Div 2:
Teagan Hallam 3 Lily Johnson 2 Grace Bell 1
GOALS
Cobden Div 2:
Hannah Anderson 25 Maggie Conheady 15
Warrnambool Div 2:
Ashlee Pavletich 30
Terang Mortlake Div 2 8, 15, 23, 29, (29)
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2 6, 16, 25, 36, (36)
BEST
Terang Mortlake Div 2:
Maddison Chesshire 2
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2:
Taylah Casey 3 Debbie Pither 2 Brooke Gordon 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake Div 2:
Linda Chessum 16 Holly Fowler 7 Ava Nolan 6
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 2:
Bec Sherlock 18 Indiana Ryan 13 Sophie Robinson 5
Portland Div 2 5, 13, 24, 30, (30)
South Warrnambool Div 2 8, 15, 25, 35, (35)
BEST
Portland Div 2:
Jenna Domburg 3 Janelle Lancaster 2 Kloe Payne 1
South Warrnambool Div 2:
Bridie Moloney 3 Kate Noseda 2 Courtney West 1
GOALS
Portland Div 2:
Tamika Holt 21 Stella Rogers 9
South Warrnambool Div 2:
Emily Veale 16 Kate Noseda 13 Lucy Blair 6
North Warrnambool Div 2 9, 19, 23, 30, (30)
Koroit Div 2 4, 10, 18, 22, (22)
BEST
North Warrnambool Div 2:
Ella Grundy 3 Alana Rahui 2 Stephanie Grundy 1
Koroit Div 2:
Caitlin Bain 3 Rachael McGrath 2 Aleisha Mugavin 1
GOALS
North Warrnambool Div 2:
Alana Rahui 22 Tania Malone 8
Koroit Div 2:
Kylie Grayland 12 Rachael McGrath 6
Camperdown Div 2 5, 15, 17, 24, (24)
Port Fairy Div 2 13, 25, 38, 55, (55)
BEST
Camperdown Div 2:
Olivia Maskell 2 Nell Blake 1
Port Fairy Div 2:
Regan Luhrs 2 Georgia Bryden 1
GOALS
Camperdown Div 2:
Jessica Van den Eynde 9 Georgia Lucas 8 Olivia Maskell 7
Port Fairy Div 2:
Kristy Pruin 30 Georgia Bryden 25
DIVISION THREE
North Warrnambool Div 3 3, 6, 12, 15, (15)
Koroit Div 3 11, 18, 27, 42, (42)
BEST
North Warrnambool Div 3:
Jessica Billings 3 Amarlie Conheady 2 Anna Wakely 1
Koroit Div 3:
Lexie Madden 3 Chelsea Anderson 2 Jordi McNamara 1
GOALS
North Warrnambool Div 3:
Amarlie Conheady 5 Hannah Bird 4 Jessica Billings 4 Mikaela Doran 1 Sophie Jellie 1
Koroit Div 3:
Layla Thom 22 Paris McInerney 9 Alice Cameron 8
Cobden Div 3 10, 20, 32, 42, (42)
Warrnambool Div 3 11, 21, 29, 39, (39)
BEST
Cobden Div 3:
Grace Dawson 3 Macey-lee Hickey 2 Tonya Spokes 1
Warrnambool Div 3:
Annabel Johnson 3 Grace Bennett 2 Molly McCrae 1
GOALS
Cobden Div 3:
Grace Dawson 39 Monique Beames 3
Warrnambool Div 3:
Brooke OBrien 20
Terang Mortlake Div 3 8, 20, 29, 37, (37)
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3 12, 23, 37, 52, (52)
BEST
Terang Mortlake Div 3:
Jacque Dickson 3 Niamh Scanlon 2 Holly Fowler 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3:
Saskia Gould 3 Sharney Millard 2 Holly Rook 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake Div 3:
Jacque Dickson 24 Holly Fowler 12 Sophie Conheady 1
Hamilton Kangaroos Div 3:
Saskia Gould 48 Casey Coote 4
Portland Div 3 3, 12, 17, 22, (22)
South Warrnambool Div 3 18, 28, 40, 55, (55)
BEST
Portland Div 3:
Zara Stock 3 Melissa Aldridge 2 Stephanie Mather 1
GOALS
Portland Div 3:
Melissa Aldridge 10 Jasmine Whitbourn 8 Zara Stock 4
South Warrnambool Div 3:
Juanita Russell 42 Tessa Kelson 13
Camperdown Div 3 6, 12, 21, 30, (30)
Port Fairy Div 3 14, 31, 42, 50, (50)
BEST
Camperdown Div 3:
Lauren Murphy 3 Tanisha Dooley 2 Tanisha Dooley 1
Port Fairy Div 3:
Myra Murrihy 3 Emily Williams 2 Hannah van der Aa 1
GOALS
Camperdown Div 3:
Ruby Walsh 15 Hannah Plozza 15
Port Fairy Div 3:
Myra Murrihy 38 Alana Umbers 8 Alice Leddin 4
17 AND UNDER
Terang Mortlake 17&U 4, 9, 19, 20, (20)
Hamilton Kangaroos 17&U 11, 24, 30, 34, (34)
BEST
Terang Mortlake 17&U:
Anna Dickson 3 Alice Kain 2 Millie Scanlon 1
Hamilton Kangaroos 17&U:
Ella Sevior 3 Mimi Chun 2
GOALS
Terang Mortlake 17&U:
Jessica Bell 9 Ava Grundy 6 Ruby Kenna 3 Leah Dickson 2
Hamilton Kangaroos 17&U:
Ella Sevior 27 Bridget Mailes 6 Phoebe Dunn 1
North Warrnambool 17&U 3, 11, 15, 26, (26)
Koroit 17&U 15, 28, 46, 58, (58)
BEST
North Warrnambool 17&U:
Amarlie Conheady 2 Sophie Jellie 1
Koroit 17&U:
Scarlett O'Donnell 3 Shelby O'Sullivan 1
GOALS
North Warrnambool 17&U:
Emily Saffin 13 Amarlie Conheady 8 Addison Conheady 5
Koroit 17&U:
Layla Thom 25 Indi O'Connor 15
Portland 17&U 10, 15, 27, 31, (31)
South Warrnambool 17&U 7, 15, 24, 33, (33)
BEST
Portland 17&U:
Lexie Purcell 2 Millie Ferguson 1
GOALS
Portland 17&U:
Stella Rogers 23 Sophie Walsh 8
South Warrnambool 17&U:
Ailish Murfett 26 Sara Anderton 7
Cobden 17&U 12, 21, 27, 39, (39)
Warrnambool 17&U 4, 14, 30, 41, (41)
BEST
Cobden 17&U:
Matilda Darcy 3 Jessica Walsh 2 Nikki Clover 1
Warrnambool 17&U:
Ashlee Pavletich 3 Sarah Perry 2 Kyla Groves 1
GOALS
Cobden 17&U:
Nikki Clover 29 Kate Smith 10
Warrnambool 17&U:
Eva Ryan 33 Ashlee Pavletich 7
Camperdown 17&U 8, 11, 14, 17, (17)
Port Fairy 17&U 9, 19, 29, 38, (38)
BEST
Camperdown 17&U:
Holly Bond 3 Grace Roberts 2 Amarli Lawlor 1
Port Fairy 17&U:
Elsie Adams 1
GOALS
Camperdown 17&U:
Eliza Oneil 9 Breeana Daffy 5 Isla Fleming 2 Remy Gaut 1
Port Fairy 17&U:
Zara Fox 23 GRACE POLLOCK 6
17 AND UNDER RESERVES
Terang Mortlake 17&U Reserves 3, 8, 12, 15, (15)
South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves 7, 15, 22, 31, (31)
BEST
Terang Mortlake 17&U Reserves:
Ava Conheady 2 Ella Clifford 1
South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves:
Lila Wilkinson 3 Taneah Van Bruggen 2 Chloe Goldsworthy 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake 17&U Reserves:
Isla Primrose 8 Ella Clifford 7
South Warrnambool 17&U Reserves:
Paige Kermeen 12 Chloe Goldsworthy 10 Matilda Stevens 9
Cobden 17&U Reserves 13, 23, 37, 46, (46)
Warrnambool 17&U Res 5, 6, 11, 20, (20)
BEST
Cobden 17&U Reserves:
Krystal Blain 3 Shelby Cameron 1
Warrnambool 17&U Res:
Lexie Moncrieff 1
GOALS
Cobden 17&U Reserves:
Shelby Cameron 29 Rebecca Foster 14 Krystal Blain 3
Warrnambool 17&U Res:
Amali Lilley 8 Ella Westley 6
North Warrnambool 17&U Reserves 6, 10, 14, 18, (18)
Koroit 17&U Reserves 5, 13, 27, 36, (36)
BEST
North Warrnambool 17&U Reserves:
Star Jackson 2 Lucy Kenna 1
Koroit 17&U Reserves:
Zara Welsh 3
GOALS
North Warrnambool 17&U Reserves:
Isabella Timpson 3
Koroit 17&U Reserves:
Tori Hintum 32 Zara Welsh 3 Matisse Batt 1
15 AND UNDER
North Warrnambool 15&U 4, 13, 22, 31, (31)
Koroit 15&U 10, 18, 25, 33, (33)
BEST
North Warrnambool 15&U:
Addison Conheady 3 Lila Kenny 2 Edith Walsh 1
Koroit 15&U:
Rosie Bowman 2 Chloe Gleeson 1
GOALS
North Warrnambool 15&U:
Edith Walsh 19 Addison Conheady 12
Koroit 15&U:
Majella Dobson 28
Cobden 15&U 7, 15, 21, 32, (32)
Warrnambool 15&U 6, 14, 18, 21, (21)
BEST
Cobden 15&U:
Emily Hickey 2 Milla Darcy 1
Warrnambool 15&U:
Lilly Clark 3
GOALS
Cobden 15&U:
Emily Hickey 21
Warrnambool 15&U:
Lilly Clark 19
Terang Mortlake 15&U 9, 20, 27, 36, (36)
Hamilton Kangaroos 15&U 6, 10, 14, 14, (14)
BEST
Terang Mortlake 15&U:
Charli Dillon 3 Lara Clarke 1
Hamilton Kangaroos 15&U:
Saskia Gould 3 Lily Raymond 2 Holly Rook 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake 15&U:
Charli Dillon 21 Lara Clarke 8 Emma Hill 7
Hamilton Kangaroos 15&U:
Saskia Gould 7 Scarlett Hintum 5 Olivia Hardy 2
Portland 15&U 1, 6, 6, 12, (12)
South Warrnambool 15&U 9, 18, 25, 37, (37)
BEST
South Warrnambool 15&U:
Saylah Veale 3 Chloe Madden 2 Lila Evans 1
GOALS
Portland 15&U:
Mackenzie Barr 6 Annika Baker 4 Indiana Rowe 2
South Warrnambool 15&U:
Amelia Harris 18 Stella Marris 15 Chloe Madden 4
Camperdown 15&U 7, 21, 32, 40, (40)
Port Fairy 15&U 6, 11, 16, 20, (20)
BEST
Camperdown 15&U:
Indiana Cameron 3 Breeana Daffy 2
Port Fairy 15&U:
Tessa Phillips 3 Sophie Spence 1
GOALS
Camperdown 15&U:
Isla Nolan 22 Breeana Daffy 18
Port Fairy 15&U:
Lexie Dwyer 8 Sophie Spence 6
13 AND UNDER
North Warrnambool 13&U 2, 2, 5, 5, (5)
Koroit 13&U 12, 18, 35, 51, (51)
BEST
North Warrnambool 13&U:
Ruby Kenwright 3
Koroit 13&U:
Georgia Arthur 3 Charlotte Smedts 2 Harper McInerney 1
GOALS
Koroit 13&U:
Charlotte Smedts 27 Edie Batt 16 Arli Langdon 6 Zoe Dobson 2
Cobden 13&U 1, 7, 9, 10, (10)
Warrnambool 13&U 8, 12, 20, 25, (25)
BEST
Cobden 13&U:
Tyra Sambell 2
Warrnambool 13&U:
Ruby Koch 3 Gemma Crowe 2 Lucy Kavanagh 1
GOALS
Cobden 13&U:
Chloe Anderson 4 Daisy Bennett 4 Courtney Blain 1 Tyra Sambell 1
Warrnambool 13&U:
Sophie Brown 12 Felicity White 6
Terang Mortlake 13&U 4, 10, 18, 20, (20)
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U 10, 17, 26, 31, (31)
BEST
Terang Mortlake 13&U:
Violet Dillon 2 Hope Kenna 1
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U:
Abbey Sevior 1
GOALS
Terang Mortlake 13&U:
Violet Dillon 12 Madelyn Clarke 8
Hamilton Kangaroos 13&U:
Lucy Jennings 16 Molly Sevior 15
Portland 13&U 5, 6, 13, 20, (20)
South Warrnambool 13&U 8, 15, 21, 25, (25)
BEST
Portland 13&U:
Mads Sanelli 3 Paige Aitchison 2 Peyton Payne 1
South Warrnambool 13&U:
Charli Jago 3 Zara Steel 2 Ruby McNeil 1
GOALS
Portland 13&U:
Mads Sanelli 18 Ayda Wiseman 2
South Warrnambool 13&U:
Maya Veale 16 Charli Jago 8 Chloe Kermeen 1
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.