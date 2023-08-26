The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool and District league second semi-final scores

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 26 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merrivale's Jalen Porter looks for an option in the second semi-final clash against Nirranda. Picture by Anthony Brady
Merrivale's Jalen Porter looks for an option in the second semi-final clash against Nirranda. Picture by Anthony Brady

FOOTBALL

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.