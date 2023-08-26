FOOTBALL
SENIORS
Nirranda Seniors 5.3 5.3 7.6 8.8 (56)
Merrivale Seniors 3.0 4.3 4.5 4.7 (31)
GOALS: Nirranda Seniors: J.Couch 3, D.Lees 3, J.Payne 1, I.Stephens 1; Merrivale Seniors: J.Brooks 1, H.Gurry 1, B.Bell 1, D.Weir 1
BEST: Nirranda Seniors: R.Nutting, M.Lloyd, J.Willsher, B.Harkness, J.Paulin, D.Lees; Merrivale Seniors: T.Stephens, A.Campbell, H.Gurry, S.Doukas, J.Porter, S.Barnes"
RESERVES
South Rovers Reserves 1.2 5.3 8.5 10.8 (68)
Merrivale Reserves 1.1 1.2 2.4 2.4 (16)
GOALS: South Rovers Reserves: A.Farrell 3, S.Nicolson 2, J.Cruickshank 1, H.Boyd 1, L.Billington 1, M.Picken 1, J.Bacon 1; Merrivale Reserves: C.Mcdonald 1, L.Hinkley 1
BEST: South Rovers Reserves: A.Koutsoukis, J.Bacon, M.Picken, L.Billington, S.Nicolson, L.Payne; Merrivale Reserves: J.Musico, J.Neave, C.Britton, M.Webster, J.Henderson, D.Scoble"
UNDER 18
Timboon Demons Under 18 2.2 4.7 5.8 6.9 (45)
Kolora-Noorat Under 18 0.1 0.1 0.2 2.4 (16)
GOALS: Timboon Demons Under 18: L.Steere 3, E.White 1, J.Matthews 1, W.Moorhouse 1, Z.Kerr 1; Kolora-Noorat Under 18: X.Riches 1, J.Pekin 1
BEST: Timboon Demons Under 18: T.Groves, D.Ryan, L.Tregea-Copeland, J.Matthews, E.White, R.Moorhouse; Kolora-Noorat Under 18: C.Kavanagh, H.Molan, B.Gill, B.Carlin, E.Wyss, J.Vaughan"
UNDER 15
Timboon Demons Under 15 0.0 1.2 2.2 3.4 (22)
Russells Creek Under 15 0.1 1.5 1.5 2.7 (19)
GOALS: Timboon Demons Under 15: O.Norman 2, J.Ferguson 1; Russells Creek Under 15: D.Bonnett 1, K.Chatfield 1
BEST: Timboon Demons Under 15: L.McLennan, C.Gale, O.Norman, T.Gale, J.Ferguson, T.Berry; Russells Creek Under 15: S.Short, R.Glover, H.Johannesen, T.Greaves, Z.Khanyari, L.Brown"
UNDER 13
Russells Creek Under 13 2.0 5.1 7.3 7.4 (46)
South Rovers Under 13 2.0 2.0 2.0 3.0 (18)
GOALS: Russells Creek Under 13: J.Young 4, W.Newton 2, S.Smith 1, S.Holland 1; South Rovers Under 13: J.Finch 3
BEST: Russells Creek Under 13: H.White, H.Chatfield, O.Baulch-Corrin, W.Hayes, J.Young, W.Newton; South Rovers Under 13: R.Sheppard, N.Anderson, J.Finch, R.Jenkins, T.Cook, Z.Couzens"
NETBALL
A GRADE
Merrivale 47 defeated Nirranda 40
A RESERVE
Nirranda 38 defeated Russells Creek 34
B GRADE
Merrivale 32 defeated Nirranda 27
17 UNDER
Merrivale 39 defeated Old Collegians 31
15 UNDER
Merrivale 26 defeated Old Collegians 24
13 UNDER
Dennington 24 defeated Old Collegians 13
