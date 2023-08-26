Merrivale A grade mentor Elisha Sobey knew it would take more than pure talent or will to topple minor premiers Nirranda on the finals stage, but rather "composure" and clear communication around the court.
There was seemingly no room to move in a fast-paced, dynamic Warrnambool and District league second semi-final on Saturday at Mack Oval, with every possession, shot at goal and little moment telling a story of its own.
In the end, the Tigers, now with two wins straight over the 2022 premiers, advanced to another grand final, winning 47-40 and answering every challenge throughout an absorbing battle after getting off to a strong start and maintaining a slender lead throughout.
"Composure was the key word to the girls at the start of the game, we knew if we did that it's just a game of keepings-off really and despite a few early jitters we managed to play the way we wanted," he said.
"It's all about one-percenters, we went in hard all day in a game with no mistakes."
Sobey praised the work of goalie Cloe Pulling (36 goals) in attack, who was virtually unstoppable in stages and never looked like missing.
"She was absolutely outstanding, for a goal keeper who sinks her goals," she said. "To have someone who can start at both ends is so bloody good. She was a serious standout."
The Tigers mentor added her dynamic attacking end, led by Pulling and skipper Georgia Martin who moved nimbly to cause some headaches, were pivotal.
"They were smart. I know I can feed the ball and keep going and going because I can trust them," she said.
With the week off to come, Sobey said it was an opportunity to reflect, enjoy the moment and absorb the emotion of reaching another grand final.
"It's about mental fitness from now for us," she said.
"When you're in this position now, a week off is bloody awesome, I'm pretty glad. We've got some older bodies, some kids in our team and we're mums, have busy lifestyles so a week off is really good for us.
"Especially for me. I'm pretty cooked, I need a week off myself, we all have stuff going on outside of netball and it's not all about netball for us.
"It's about keeping our clique. We all love each other and we all have tight friendships and that's what will get us through.
"I'm focusing more on happy heads, that's all I want at the end of the day and that's what I've learnt over the years. I can put a smile on my face if we make a mistake because it doesn't matter."
Nirranda coach Lisa Arundell said she was disappointed but stressed the group would be looking to quickly move on to next week's preliminary final.
"We'll have a look at the game and re-group. We couldn't just take that final step to draw level or get ahead today," she said.
"We probably got off to a bit of a slow start which isn't typical of us but full credit to them. They come out firing and their defensive work was so, so good.
"We'll look at next week and fight on for another day."
Midcourter Jo Couch once again ran hard all day to be a standout.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.