Photos

Merrivale defeats Nirranda 47-40 in WDFNL second-semi final, advance to A grade grand final

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 26 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 3:34pm
Merrivale's Cloe Pulling looks for a pass during her dominant performance. Pictures by Anthony Brady
Merrivale A grade mentor Elisha Sobey knew it would take more than pure talent or will to topple minor premiers Nirranda on the finals stage, but rather "composure" and clear communication around the court.

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

