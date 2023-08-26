Dancers dressed in red have paid tribute to 1980s music icon Kate Bush with a flash mob at Warrnambool Fletcher Jones gardens.
The 22 dancers performed twice on Saturday, August 26, 2023 to cheers from the gathered crowd.
The Wuthering Heights flash mob was an idea first started in the UK in 2013, and last year was the first time Warrnambool had staged its own version of the event.
Organiser Emily Lee-Ack said it was amazing to get people coming back this year.
"People are so excited. There are people here this year who wanted to do it last year but weren't able to," she said.
"It's amazing how quickly people have put it together and made it a beautiful community event.
"The camaraderie from people who are dancing has just been lovely."
Organiser now plan to make it an annual event.
"The momentum is there," Ms Lee-Ack said.
"What I love also is everyone is wearing their own interpretation or what they could find.
"I've been thinking a lot about Kate Bush in the context of Sinead O'Connor's passing and just what it means to have really strong, powerful women in music who really inspire other people, and that's kind of what this is about."
O'Connor, the Irish singer who rose to fame with her song Nothing Compares to You, passed away in July.
The song Wuthering Heights is based on the novel by the same name of 19th century English novelist Emily Bronte.
Bush had a resurgence in popularity in 2022 with her '80s classic Running Up That Hill back in the charts after featuring in the Netflix series Stranger Things.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.