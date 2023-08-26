An emerging Cobden big man has been hailed for his impact under the Friday night Coates Talent League lights, with Greater Western Victoria Rebels sealing a top-two finish with a barnstorming win.
Teenage prospect Flynn Penry starred as the Rebels finished the home-and-away season with a 13.16 (94) to 4.14 (38) win against the Western Jets.
Rebels coach David Loader lauded the young Bomber for his ability to move around the ground and have an impact.
"He played really, really well, it's the best game of footy I've seen him play," he said.
"He was really influential around the ground, which was great to see."
Loader also paid mention to South Warrnambool draft prospect George Stevens and Koroit small forward Connor Byrne, who slotted three majors.
"He (Stevens) just keeps delivering every single week on the quality of football he's playing," he said.
"I also thought Connor was terrific last night."
The Rebels mentor said his team played some excellent football and had earned a top-two finish.
"It was a really contested game and to Western's credit I thought they played really well but I thought we just played better," he said.
"They've got some dangerous forwards and our boys managed to stand up after they kicked the first goal. We kicked six goals in about 20 minutes and kind of summed up the game.
"Across the season the boys have just been fantastic so we congratulate the boys but quickly move on now towards finals."
Key forward Jonty Faull (four goals) had a massive impact up forward for the Rebels, while inside midfielder Sam Lalor was best afield.
"We had a lot of players that just played some really, really good footy on the night in tricky conditions," he said.
The Rebels' girls returned to the field for the first time in a month on the night but narrowly went down by two points in their final game of the season, 3.7 (25) to 3.5 (23).
The game was close all night with the Rebels leading at both the quarter-time and half-time breaks, but couldn't fall over the line against the Jets.
South Warrnambool's Olivia Wolter was among the best for the Rebels, while fellow Rooster Yezza Hawkins made her debut for the side and impressed on the wing after receiving a last-minute call-up.
