The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Coates Talent League: GWV Rebels lock in top-two finish with resounding win under lights against Western Jets

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 26 2023 - 11:25am, first published 10:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden big man Flynn Penry, pictured last season, starred for the Rebels on Friday night. Picture by Adam Trafford
Cobden big man Flynn Penry, pictured last season, starred for the Rebels on Friday night. Picture by Adam Trafford

An emerging Cobden big man has been hailed for his impact under the Friday night Coates Talent League lights, with Greater Western Victoria Rebels sealing a top-two finish with a barnstorming win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.