More people are in work across the south-west this month as historic unemployment rates hit new lows across the state.
The latest data shows the unemployment rate in the region dropped to 1.7 per cent, down from 2.5 per cent the previous month.
But it is still not as low as mid-2022 where it was 0.9 per cent.
Last year, businesses were crying out for staff with restaurants among those hardest hit and forced to close some nights or scale back hours.
Other sectors such as aged care are still struggling to fill vacancies.
Bojangles restaurant owner Simon Mugavin said things had improved a little bit since last year.
"Last year was quite horrendous," he said.
While they had some vacancies for school-aged workers they hoped to fill, he said people were "starting to come out of the woodwork".
Across regional Victoria, the unemployment rate continued to plunge to unprecedented lows, according the Australian Bureau of Statistics data in July.
In regional Victoria, the unemployment rate was 2.4 per cent - the lowest in the country and the lowest mark in the state's history.
The national regional unemployment rate stands at 3.3 per cent.
More than 8000 jobs were created in regional areas last month - the best performance among the states - pushing the total number of people in work in the regions to a record high 864,000.
Almost 1.6 million Victorian live outside of metropolitan Melbourne.
Warrnambool region's low 1.7 per cent was higher than Shepparton's at 1.3 per cent and Hume at 1.4 per cent but was lower than Latrobe-Gippsland which had a two per cent unemployment rate.
Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas said record high regional jobs and record low unemployment was a great combination and the outlook is positive.
