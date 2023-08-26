WDFNL week two finals: Live coverage

Welcome to The Standard's live coverage of the second week of Warrnambool and District Football Netball League finals with Nirranda and Merrivale to take centre stage in both the football and netball on Saturday at Mack Oval.
On Sunday, it'll be Panmure and Kolora-Noorat in the football and Panmure versus Timboon Demons in the netball at Allansford Recreation Reserve.
Follow along with all the action from 1.30pm on both days.
