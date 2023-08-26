The soaring cost of building a house has left many homeowners underinsured, a Warrnambool broker has warned.
MGA Insurance Group broker Dennis Morgan said rising costs were having a dramatic effect on a lot of people. "You certainly can't afford to be underinsured," he said.
Mr Morgan said his advice was to find a builder or valuer who could give an idea of what the building costs to replace a home might be, and factor that in when renewing insurance.
"Since we've come out of COVID, the cost of rebuilding has gone up 20 per cent as an average," he said.
To cover the additional costs of clearing of land, you have to factor in about another 20 per cent on top of the cost of rebuilding, Mr Morgan said.
If home owners didn't take those things into account, they could put themselves in a position where they might not get the payout they needed on an insurance claim.
Increased building costs were not the only factor that had seen insurance premiums rise.
"Inflation has increased the cost of insurance for a start," Mr Morgan said
"It's been a really changing market over the last five years."
While insurance automatically goes up with CPI, Mr Morgan said some people were having to increase it further with some homeowners seeing their properties increase in value by $50,000 to $100,000 in a year.
Properties near flood zones had seen premiums dramatically rise by as much as 50 per cent, and some parts of Australia hit by major flooding saw bills as high as $20,000 a year.
A number of insurance companies had also recently exited the market.
"It's a cumulative effect of all these things putting the prices up," Mr Morgan said.
"Everything has had a flow-on effect."
Claims for major events in other parts of the world - whether that be fire, flood or other disaster - also impacted the cost of insurance.
Mr Morgan said all the major insurance companies paid to a "reinsurance pool" to back them up but that had also gone up 15 per cent.
"That's all happening in the background," he said.
"So even though you and I might not have a claim on our household insurance, our house insurance will still go up because of all the claims that have occurred worldwide. They spread the cost to everyone.
"The consumer has been hit left right and centre with all these increases."
Mr Morgan warned consumers to do their homework on premiums that seem too cheap because many didn't realise they were not getting the cover they need.
He urged people to get advice to ensure they had the right policy.
Mr Morgan said it was also becoming more difficult to get insurance cover for high-risk activities including for some sports clubs and things like jumping castles at caravan parks.
Even things like weatherboard hotels are struggling to find insurers because of the fire risks. "Nightclubs are really difficult to get public liability for," he said.
Mr Morgan said even car insurance has gone up 10 or 15 per cent.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.