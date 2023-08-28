The Standard
South-west November 2022 state election non-voters risk $92 fine

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 28 2023 - 10:02am, first published 10:00am
A map showing what areas are covered in the Victorian Electoral Commission's South-West Coast electorate. Picture courtesy of the VEC
More than 6770 south-west residents could have to cough up a combined more than $623,000 for failing to vote in the 2022 state election in November.

