Warrnambool & District Food Share has outgrown its original service area, launching a new name to reflect its broader reach and strengthen its impact.
Now known as Western District Food Share, the organisation will continue providing emergency food relief to people in need across the south-west.
Executive officer Amanda Hennessy said the rebranding, which came into effect Friday, August 25, reflected the organisation's expanding scope and its commitment to serving the broader region, which encompassed the south-west community.
"In 2022 alone, Western District Food Share distributed 164 tonnes of food, providing sustenance to over 55,000 people in our community," Ms Hennessy said. "Our new name, Western District Food Share, articulates our determination to reach more individuals across our region who require assistance.
"Our dedication to addressing food insecurity and improving lives remains unchanged. We believe this rebranding will help us connect with a broader audience and strengthen our impact."
Ms Hennessy said the decision to change the name came after careful consideration and was in response to feedback from its partners and stakeholders.
She said the organisation had been "a steadfast pillar of support for individuals and families in our community facing food insecurity" for more than a decade, thanking the community for its "unwavering support".
"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to each individual, organisation, and volunteer who has contributed to our mission of addressing food insecurity in our community," she said.
Ms Hennessy said Western District Food Share would continue to collaborate with local partners, agencies, schools' volunteers and donors to distribute emergency food.
"We want to assure our supporters that while our name is changing, our values, programs, and commitment to alleviating food insecurity in our community remain steadfast," she said.
The nonprofit organisation works with partners and volunteers to collect, store and distribute emergency food to individuals and families in need.
Ms Hennessy said the agency believed in the power of community and aimed to create a hunger-free future.
She said the name change included a refreshed brand with a new logo, updated contact information, social channels and website and encouraged people to go to districtfoodshare.org.au for more details.
