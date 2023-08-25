The Standard
Warrnambool & District Food Share's name broadened to include Western District region

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 25 2023 - 5:41pm, first published 5:30pm
Western District Food Share executive officer Amanda Hennessy and volunteers JP Gaston and Darlyne Gerrard with some of the new signage installed as part of a name change and rebranding that came into effect on Friday, August 25. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool & District Food Share has outgrown its original service area, launching a new name to reflect its broader reach and strengthen its impact.

