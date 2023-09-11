Proposed redirection of one-person station officers will reduce the face of community policing in the country, according to the south-west's best known one-man operator.
Former Leading Senior Constable David Rook, who recently retired after 29 years at Macarthur's one-man station, said the deployment of officers to larger neighbouring stations to fill staffing gaps was short sighted.
"It would be a very disappointing outcome for small communities who rely on their local police for advice and support," he said.
"The local police also witness documents, maintain a police presence and good order in the smaller towns.
"It's vital work, which makes an enormous difference in regional areas."
Mr Rook was a regular providing assistance across the south-west at emergency scenes, often the first face the public saw as he directed traffic or provided other support.
Police Association Victoria secretary Wayne Gatt said the union had engaged in "good faith" with force command to discuss the way single-officer stations were resourced.
"Policing is seeing a higher than usual attrition rate and while this is being seen in other workplaces too, our members report that they are leaving for better paying and more flexible employment, that is less stressful and more supported," he said.
"Addressing these issues must be a key focus for Victoria Police, as opposed to attempting to rationalise policing services in regional communities.
"We would not support changes that in our view would diminish a policing service to our regional communities."
Member for Western Victoria Bev McArthur has called on the state government to "leave single-officer police stations alone" amid 800 vacancies in the force.
Mrs McArthur said Victoria Police planned to take officers from single-officer stations in 98 small towns to roster them into regional centres to fill shortages.
Decisions around the allocation and deployment of police officers and protective services officers are organised through the Chief Commissioner of Police.
Mrs McArthur said the rostering relocation could impact Western Victorian towns including Beeac, Birregurra, Branxholme, Dartmoor, Dunkeld, Lake Bolac, Skipton, Lismore, Merino, Penshurst and Timboon.
Mrs McArthur said country people who paid their taxes and worked hard had their rights to police protection and support.
"Leave single-officer police stations alone," she said.
"They do an incredible and important job for their communities."
Victoria Police responded to the claims saying it did not have any issues staffing single-officer stations due to shortages.
"When a police station counter is closed, police are still available and on patrol 24 hours a day to respond to incidents and deter crime," the spokesman said.
The spokesman said Victoria Police had 800 vacancies due to attrition.
"However there are currently hundreds of recruits progressing through the police academy," he said.
"Victoria Police has commenced the negotiation phase for the next enterprise bargaining agreement.
"In the interests of good faith bargaining and maintaining the integrity of the bargaining process, Victoria Police will not provide a running commentary on specific matters which may be the subject of negotiation."
Opposition police spokesman Brad Battin told The Standard Premier Daniel Andrews said in 2015 he'd protect single-officer stations.
"What's changed with the government that they now want to negotiate with the police association to remove the protections to keep our one-man stations?" Mr Battin said.
"One-man stations are super important and it's not just around community safety - they are generally the first to respond to car accidents, continue community engagement and support communities in ways we don't know.
"We must keep them."
The Standard reached out to police minister Anthony Carbines, receiving a response from a Victoria Government spokesperson.
The spokesperson said the government had delivered the biggest increase in police numbers in the state's history with more than 3600 new police funded since 2016 as part a record $4.5 billion police investment.
