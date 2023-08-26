New standards for road repairs overdue

Dear valued subscriber.
This week we revealed the state government had overhauled its road maintenance regime for regional Victoria, tearing up previous major contracts and replacing them with rigorous performance-based agreements.
The new Victorian Road Maintenance Contracts came into force on February 1, 2023 across the Barwon South West region, and even earlier in the Hume and Gippsland regions.
The overhaul flew under the radar because the government didn't announce it.
Why not?
It's a good story for the government. Right?
It's a sign of the government getting down to business and doing something that should deliver more bang for its bucks. And we are talking big bucks. The three regions' contracts were worth more than $1 billion. Fulton Hogan, which had the Barwon South West contract until 2025, won an open tender process for a new contract worth $363.5 million over about 5.5 years, expiring on June 30, 2028. That's about $66 million a year.
Anyone who has driven on the south-west's crumbling roads network knows that money is much-needed.
MPs like South West Coast's Roma Britnell have been questioning the level of road maintenance and methods used in our region as far back as 2017 because far too often repaired roads have fallen apart under our harsh weather conditions. In the lead up to last year's state election Ms Britnell said a coalition government would "make sure we fund the roads properly and we will make sure we build them to a standard that holds up for decades, not falls apart within weeks".
Regional Roads Victoria earlier this year revealed it was considering redesigning the region's roads to better cope with wet weather.
So, were these new contracts with rigorous performance indicators a new tough stance from the government we should celebrate?
Or, are they a concession the government had been asleep at the wheel, spending tens of millions across the region each year for repairs without adequate accountability?
The secrecy surrounding the new agreements would have the cynics believe the latter. It beggars belief a government could throw such large sums of money at a problem without long-lasting results.
But, after our political reporter Ben Silvester waded through almost 400 pages of the new contracts, it seems we should be on the right track to smoother roads.
Under the new agreements contractors must undertake monthly "contract management meetings" with the Department of Transport to check the contractor is sticking to its obligations, including its key performance indicators. There are also "quarterly performance meetings" to discuss "the contractor's monthly performance reports and performance of the maintenance services against the KPIs during the quarter preceding the meeting".
Government payments to the contractor will depend on how the contractor performs against its KPIs.
A government spokesperson said the new contracts would "modernise" road maintenance in regional Victoria, bringing it in line with the maintenance regimes in Melbourne.
Just why it took so long for regional Victoria to be brought up to metropolitan standards is yet another concession from the government its focus has been on the city for too long.
In other news, the Hampden Football Netball League is considering abandoning plans to play its preliminary and grand finals at Warrnambool's Reid Oval after being slugged with a $6000 fee for portable toilets. The city council says the toilets, which will be used for the Warrnambool and District league preliminary and grand finals and also the AFLW match in October, will cost $18,000. It is dividing that cost between the three hosts.
Warrnambool's Midfield Meat's plan to create a village for workers to ease the city's accommodation shortage is being considered by a state planning panel. The plan has attracted some objections but how does the region create more affordable housing quickly?
Gas bills are expected to rise 80 per cent in Terang but suggestions residents should replace gas appliances with electric is a "slap in the face'.
We know we should all drive safely but now there's an added reason - you'll struggle to get your vehicle repaired before Christmas such is the waiting list at city panel beating businesses.
The number of properties sold in Warrnambool in the 12 months to the end of July dropped 18 per cent but agents say demand is rising again as interest rates stabilise.
VicHealth boss Sandro Demaio fears young people could be jeopardising their health with vaping.
The former Criterion Hotel site in Warrnambool's CBD is buzzing with workers as new townhouses are built. On the subject of building, times are tough for some chippies as rising insurance and WorkCover premiums bite.
Warrnambool heart transplant recipient Anthony Kelly's health is improving a long stint in hospital.
Great to see former AFL player Lewis Taylor taking over as Terang Mortlake coach next season. Taylor, during his nine-year AFL career which included the competition's coveted rising star award, has never forgotten where his journey began and will be a great presence in the competition.
Adults are being urged to take a step back at junior sporting events after an ugly incident marred last weekend's Hampden league under 16 preliminary final.
Great news with Wannon Water locking in $52m to improve the taste of tap water in Heywood, Portland and Port Fairy.
Corangamite Shire this week walked away from a $1m roofing upgrade at its Camperdown saleyards because of a cost blow out.
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
