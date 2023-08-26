Hampden league round 18: Live coverage

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of round 18 of the Hampden league season.
The final round of the home-and-away season is here and there's still a lot to play out.
In the open netball, North Warrnambool Eagles, Warrnambool and Hamilton Kangaroos are all vying for the final two finals spots.
The Kangaroos need to defeat Terang Mortlake to be any chance of qualifying while the higher-placed Eagles and Blues have tough assignments against top-five outfits Koroit and Cobden.
In the senior football, Koroit will likely need to down the Eagles to seal a top-three finish however if they lose the door is open for the Bloods or Bombers to take their place.
Port Fairy and Camperdown's clash will decide which of the two teams finishes sixth.
In the remaining fixture, Portland hosts South Warrnambool.
Follow the latest updates below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.