Moyne Shire Council asks Victoria Police to investigate suspected fraud

By Ben Silvester
Updated August 25 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:30pm
Moyne Shire Council suspects a fraud incident may have taken place in the handling of cash at council offices.
Moyne Shire Council says it has reported a suspected "fraud incident" within the organisation to Victoria Police.

