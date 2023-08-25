Moyne Shire Council says it has reported a suspected "fraud incident" within the organisation to Victoria Police.
A reference to the suspected fraud appeared in the minutes of the council's quarterly audit and risk committee meeting.
Under an item called "fraud incident" the minutes said there had been a query about the continued use of cash in council offices.
"The committee noted that in this instance procedures had not been followed, and also noted that the matter had been reported to Victoria Police," the minutes said.
The item said the council's finance manager would also take action in response to the suspected incident and "review all cash floats in the organisation and provide an update at next meeting".
Council chief executive officer Brett Davis said the council wouldn't comment.
"The matter has been referred to Victoria Police and no further comment will be provided," he said.
The council handles cash at its offices when locals pay rates or permits and other charges. Council-run businesses like caravan parks, childcares and transfer stations also handle cash, as does the visitor information centre in Port Fairy.
Councillor Jim Doukas attended the audit and risk committee meeting in question, but said because police were investigating the alleged incident he couldn't say much.
"I would love to say more. It's an interesting thing that's happened," Cr Doukas said.
"If they find they can prove this person or that person is responsible then legal action will be taken, but if they couldn't find that someone took the money then that will be that.
"As soon as the investigation is concluded there will have to be a report made to the council and the audit and risk committee."
