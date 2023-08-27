The Standard
Warrnambool's Middle Island Brewing Co snares awards

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 27 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:00am
Middle Island Brewing Co directors Sam Munro and Briony Howells with Camille Munro running a stall serving their beers. Picture supplied
Warrnambool-based Middle Island Brewing Co is making a name for itself in the beer industry winning three medals at a competition on the Gold Coast.

Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

