The two best netballers in the Warrnambool and District league's 15 and under competition are looking forward to going head-to-head in finals on Sunday.
Stella Patterson (South Rovers) and Jaylah Moloney (Allansford) will face off in the first semi-final, less than a week after being crowned joint winners of the league's best-and-fairest award.
Unfortunately Patterson wasn't at the league's vote count on Monday night to accept the award while Moloney was there but was mistakenly awarded runner-up.
The pair both polled 35 votes, with the WDFNL apologising for a human error that resulted in just one winner being announced at the count.
Moloney said it was a "good surprise" to find out the next day she was joint winner.
"I wasn't expecting it at all, (it was a) good surprise," she told The Standard.
Patterson was equally thrilled and surprised when she was alerted to the news.
"It was a very big shock actually," she said.
Both players were happy to share the silverware with each other.
"She had a really good season, she deserved it, so I think it's pretty good (to share)," Patterson said of Moloney.
Patterson, a centre, is expecting a good contest between the Lions and Cats on Sunday.
"We haven't beat Allansford yet, the competition's always lovely," she said.
"So we'll give it a crack."
Old Collegians star Olivia Lenehan was also rewarded for a dominant season in the 15 and under age group, clinching the rising star trophy.
The Warriors play Merrivale in the second semi-final on Saturday.
