In a season where Kolora-Noorat has battled its share of injuries and unavailability, there has been one name on coach Nick Bourke's whiteboard which has provided a consistent presence throughout the senior side.
Speedy winger Joel Dillon enters Sunday's do-or-die first semi-final clash against Panmure as one of a handful of Power players who've played every match in 2023 for the Warrnambool and District league outfit.
The 23-year-old Geelong-based footballer has made the wing his own, providing run and drive and most importantly durability.
He told The Standard ahead of the clash against Panmure he was enjoying playing his role for the team.
"We probably haven't a full team at all this year I don't think but it's been good," he said.
"Being one of the ones who've managed to play every game has been great, just in getting some consistency in my footy. I've sort of got some freedom out there and using my skills and pace which I've enjoyed.
"But I think we'll be pretty much full-strength this week which'll be good."
He said while season 2023 had been a bit up and down he was confident he was peaking at the right time, much like his teammates.
"I felt like I started the year really well and after the bye I probably had a bit of a down period," he said.
"I reckon now I'm starting to get back to some of my best footy. I'm really enjoying my footy at the moment."
The slick right-footer said the last-minute elimination final win against Russells Creek was "stressful" but a valuable lesson in finals intensity.
"It probably wasn't ideal last week but that's finals footy for you. Things don't always go to plan but it was good to just come away with the win at the end of the day," he said.
"It was a bit stressful though. The pressure was up, it felt like a fast-paced game, there wasn't a lot of time to stop and think about the game, it kept changing all the time."
Coming into the semi-final clash against the Bulldogs - who the Power haven't managed to defeat this season and came agonisingly close to toppling in the 2022 preliminary final - Dillon said the group knew what was required.
"They're known for their inside work and their outside work is just as good so we need to win it at the source, win the clearances and get the ball forward," he said.
"We can really match them on the outside, if not get them but they're quality and got us a few times this year."
