The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool jockey Harry Grace to ride Ferago at Moonee Valley

By Tim Auld
Updated August 25 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 1:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Grace will ride Ferago at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Harry Grace will ride Ferago at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan has rewarded local jockey Harry Grace for months of hard work with the ride on Ferago at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.