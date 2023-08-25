Warrnambool trainer Patrick Ryan has rewarded local jockey Harry Grace for months of hard work with the ride on Ferago at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
Ferago, a winner of five races from 21 starts, will run in a $135,000 restricted race over 2500 metres.
Ryan said the lightly-raced seven-year-old will appreciate the distance of Saturday's race.
"Harry has done a lot of work for the stable over the last few months and we decided to offer him the ride on Ferago," he said.
"Harry's got a good understanding of Ferago. He won on him two runs ago at Morphettville.
"The 2500-metre is right up the alley for Ferago. He's had three starts in 2500-metre races and won the three of them. He won a similar type of race at the Valley in July last year.
"We'll have a clearer guide what path we go down with Ferago after he runs on Saturday.
"If he runs well we may look at the Bart Cummings or we may go to the Jericho. It's all just a wait and see how he runs on Saturday."
Ferago is rated a $9.50 chance with bookmakers in the early betting markets.
Aaron Purcell and Tom Dabernig accepted with runners in the same 2500-metre race. Purcell has Meiner Legacy while Zaynudin is Dabernig's runner.
Ashford Street lines up in the $175,000-listed Carlyon Stakes for Warrnambool trainer Ken Elford.
Harbin and Mawallock are Lindsey Smith's runners on the big ten-race Valley program.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.