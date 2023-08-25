Hamilton livestock results and draws

August 23
NUTRIEN LIVESTOCK
X/B Lambs: A & G Outtram, Portland, $115; Glynbrae Pastoral Co, Penshurst, $115; J & S Denhert, Carapook, $112; Invaloch Pastoral, Strathdownie, $98; Nth, $ Glynbrae, Pastoral Co, Penshurst, $91; Wexford Pastoral Co, Byaduk 91; A Jarrad & J Rogers, Sandford, $88; G & S Storer, Hotspur, $88; Invaloch Pastoral, Strathdownie, $74; M Rogerson, Glenthompson, $60.
X/B Ewes: A Jarrad & J Rogers, Sandford, $50; Shady-Brae P/L, Litchfield, $50; Shady-Brae P/L, Litchfield, $48; G & S Storer, Hotspur, $46.
LANYONS
X/B Lambs- D & S. McFarlane, Branxholme, $117; A. McFarlane, Yulecart, $115; D & S. McFarlane, Branxholme, $110; A. McFarlane, Yulecart, $107; D. Lewis, Cavendish, $98; Yearamba P/S, Heywood, $92
X/B Ewes- Dawson's Park, Homerton, $49; D. Lewis, Cavendish, $46.
ELDERS
X/B Lambs: G Richardson, Hamilton, $118; Allambee Past, Wannon, $69; Allambee Past., Wannon, $42; G Richardson, Hamilton, $42.
J.M. ELLIS & CO PTY LTD
XB Lambs: RW Hutchins, Byaduk North, $115; L Payne, Victoria Point, $106; S & C Crawford, Vic Valley, $105;
S & C Crawford, Vic Valley, $88; RW Hutchins, Byaduk North, $88; D&R Jaeschke, Wannon, $72; Fairview Farming P/L, Purnim, $42.
X/B Ewes: S & C Crawford, Vic Valley, $48.
Merino Wethers: I & B Uebergang, Tarrington, $38;
SOUTHERN GRAMPIANS
XB Lambs: J & J Russell, Caramut, $103; Brimbi P/Ship, Wando Vale, $90; T & J Symons, Ellerslie, $88; Bilpah, Tabor, $81; Kelvin Park P/Ship, Wallacedale, $72; Nedelle Downs, Hawkesdale, $69; J & J Russell, Caramut, $69; C & B Langley, Coleraine, $64; Nedelle Downs, Hawkesdale, $62.
X/B Ewes: Pepper Partnership. Tahara, $58.
L.M.B. LIVESTOCK
XB Lambs: DF, NJ & D Stuchbery, Drumborg, $100; Moutajup, P/Ltd, Moutajup, $92; JD & NL Sparrow, Nth Byaduk, $90; P & P Cameron, Dunkeld, $88; Baxterhill P/L; Mt Benson, $80.
X/B Ewes: Gellert Family Trust, Wye, $49; Gellert Family Trust, Wye, $44.
KERR & CO. LIVESTOCK
Lambs: DJ & A Cameron, Hawkesdale, $118; PD & LH Lewis Pty Ltd, Hawkesdale, $111; W & M Staude, Coojar, $106; S & S Rees, Balmoral, $104; S & S Rees, Balmoral, $103; H Faragher, Koroit, $102.
X/B Ewes: PD & LH Lewis Pty Ltd, Hawkesdale, $52; H Faragher, Koroit, $45
August 25
NUTRIEN LIVESTOCK
Steers: Ellimatta P/Ship, Willatook, Ang, 696kg, 248c, $1726; Ellimatta P/Ship, Willatook, Ang, 478kg, 235c, $1124; Ellimatta P/Ship, Willatook, Ang, 355kg, 260c, $923.
Heifer: Ellimatta P/Ship, Willatook, Ang, 600kg, 226c, $1356.
Cows: RE & CT Menzel, Yatchaw, Hrf, 595kg, 226c, $1344; RE & CT Menzel, Yatchaw, Hrf, 602kg, 218c, $1312; W & M Johnson, Tarrone, Shorthorn, 555kg, 200c, $1110.
ELDERS
Bulls: McKenry P/Ship, Coleraine, Limo, 890kg, 250c, $2225.
Cows: McKenry P/Ship, Coleraine, AA, 695kg, 240c, $1668; DJ Lyons P/S, Vasey, Hrf, 659kg, 240c, $1582; S & H Waters, Coojar, AA, 582kg, 237c, $1380.
KERR & CO LIVESTOCK
Cows: Ardonachie, 485kg, 180c, $873; Ardonachie, 569kg, 206c, $1173.
J & J KELLY STOCK AGENTS PTY LTD
Cows: Chetwynd East, MG, 480kg, 226c, $1084.
Steers: Jeptarran P/Ship, Fre, 480kg, 188c, $902.
Cows: J & C Baulch, Ang, 600kg, 204c, $1224; J & C Baulch, Hrf, 595kg, 204c, $1213; Aurora Dairies, Fre, 651kg, 200c, $1302; Jeptarran P/ship, Fre, 575kg, 200c, $1150.
J.M. ELLIS & CO
Bullock: Mount Yulong, Balmoral, Ang, 747kg, 269c, $2010.
Cows: Mount Yulong, Balmoral, Ang, 737kg, 240c, $1770; Glenlee Park Past., Gerung, Gerung, Ang, 645kg, 239c, $1541.
Hamilton Sheep & Lamb Market Wednesday 30th August 2023
1 Southern Grampians Livestock
2 LMB Livestock
3 Kerr & Co
4 Nutrien
5 Lanyons
6 Elders
7 J. M. Ellis
Hamilton Cattle Market Friday 1st September 2023
1 JM Ellis
2 Southern Grampians
3 LMB Livestock
4 Lanyons
5 Brian O'Halloran & Co
6 Nutrien
7 Elders
8 Kerr & Co
9 J & J Kelly
Mortlake PRIME CATTLE SALE - MONDAY 28 AUGUST 2023
1 HF Richardson
2 Charles Stewart Nash McVilly
3 Charles Stewart
4 Brian O'Halloran & Co
5 Nutrien Livestock
6 JM Ellis & Co
7 Southern Grampians Livestock
8 Elders Kerr & Co
9 LMB Livestock
10 J & J Kelly Stock Agency
