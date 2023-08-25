The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Australian Veterinary Association says more incentives needed to attract vets

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 25 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There is a nationwide vet shortage as they exit the industry due to greater workloads and staff shortages with less graduates relocating to rural and regional areas. Picture by Sean McKenna
There is a nationwide vet shortage as they exit the industry due to greater workloads and staff shortages with less graduates relocating to rural and regional areas. Picture by Sean McKenna

Regional areas are "in crisis" as young veterinarians and graduates say no to relocating to rural towns or working with large animals in those areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.