Regional areas are "in crisis" as young veterinarians and graduates say no to relocating to rural towns or working with large animals in those areas.
Australian Veterinary Association Victorian division president Cathy Deague said there was a lack of vets in Victoria, nationally and internationally.
"There's a genuine shortage of vets everywhere," Dr Deague said. "Rural, city, everywhere, which could be mitigated by graduating more vets or bringing more vets in from overseas.
"The problem with the rural environment is even if we have more vets, they're tending not to want to go into rural and regional areas and even if they do, they're tending to not want to be involved in the large animal side of things, where the crisis in the rural areas is."
She said there were 15,000 registered vets across the nation and just 3755 in Victoria.
Dr Deague said those 15,000 vets cared for 34 million companion animals as well as 68 million sheep, four million cattle, horses, goats, llamas and alpacas across Australia.
In comparison, there were 130,000 doctors for Australia's 26.5 million people, she said.
She said a 2021 workforce survey report noted 30 per cent of vet job vacancies took more than 12 months to fill or were not filled at the time of the survey, an increase from the previous 2018 survey.
"I have talked to vets in the Western District they're all feeling the pinch and I know anecdotally from friends around Victoria in general practice it's just so hard to fill those vacancies," she said.
"What that means is the practice owners are working harder than ever.
"They're having to do the after hours, they're not always having breaks, they can't always take holidays and that adds to that whole stressful environment that's putting pressure on them.
"You hear on various chat lines and things from vets saying 'I just can't do it anymore', particularly sole practice owners. They can't get anyone to help them and they're just burning out. It's 24/7 because animals don't work 9-5."
She said mixed practice clinics, which treated companion as well as larger or production animals, were no longer financially viable.
Dr Deague said clinics were private practices without any government funding and vets faced high overhead costs, increasing student debt and other constraints in the highly-regulated industry.
"It's all private business and yet the general population expect to get veterinary care at reasonable prices and the consequence of not being able to afford vet care is euthanasia or animal welfare problems."
She said the role was emotive and psychologically draining and in regional areas it involved lots of on-call work and often hours of driving.
"We have a lot of vets exiting the profession because of the stresses involved in that. It takes a real toll and then there are the suicides we hear of due to the pressures of practice.
"Unfortunately because vets have the knowledge and means it happens at a greater rate than the general population."
She said younger vets didn't want to pursue large animal work and "the tendency is to want to be clinic-based and warm and comfortable".
Dr Deague said large animals were essential to the nation's economy.
"This is where our food comes from, that's where our fibre comes from," she said. "Our sheep and our cattle are super important and being able to maintain the bio security around those is absolutely vital.
"We know we have foot and mouth disease knocking on our door. It's going to be a considerable time until Indonesia is clear of foot and mouth disease while it's in Indonesia it's really, really close to us.
"We've got to keep up that surveillance and bio security and we've got to be prepared for an animal emergency disease incident, because if we don't have the capacity and the capability in our rural vets we're going to have a big problem on our hands.
"We need to be training our vets to ensure they have those skills and we need to be encouraging vets to be out in those areas and using and maintaining those skills."
She said some of the industry's deregulation, such as the accessibility of drugs, like anti-inflammatory Meloxicam, that used to be vet-only and accessible from rural stores, meant less vet involvement on properties.
"It sounds like a positive thing in the short-term for farmers but what it's doing is reducing the involvement of vets on properties and this has the potential consequences of risking our bio security if we don't have vets out there on the ground seeing animals as often as possible."
She said telehealth, particularly video link, was useful to a "limited extent" helping to reduce time driving and caseload issues, freeing up vets' time and providing farmers with advice in a shorter time period.
"You can't have a vet anywhere providing medication and treatment of those animals without an understanding of that property and those animals. It's important vets still get out onto proprieties.
"Having that local knowledge is really important and we're starting to lose that with this breakdown of mixed animal practice."
She wants to see financial incentives for vets to relocate to regional areas, similar to the healthcare industry, and student HECS debt relief, with the AVA's calls unanswered in the last federal budget.
"A lot of the vet students and a lot of the graduates just aren't interested, so we need to come up with ways of attracting them to regional areas and to larger animal work," she said.
She said the AVA was in discussions with the University of Melbourne vet school about a large animal practitioner in residence program but it needed funding or a cost-sharing partner to appropriately remunerate a vet who would be leaving their own practice to fulfil the role.
