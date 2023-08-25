SYMON Wilde has three runners in Sunday's $400,000 Grand National Steeplechase at Ballarat.
Count Zero, Vanguard and Tolemac carry Wilde's hopes in the last jumps feature for 2023 but the Warrnambool trainer admits they face a tough task to beat rising superstar jumper Stern Idol in the 4500-metre race.
"It looks like the Grand National Steeplechase is Stern Idol's but stranger things have happened in racing," Wilde told The Standard. "It's a race and often odds-on favourites get beat and when you throw in jumps anything can happen and it does from time to time.
"Stern Idol hasn't put a foot wrong in his last couple of jumps starts but my runners are in great order leading into the race."
Wilde said Tolemac was the class runner of his trio while Count Zero and Vanguard were better stayers.
"Tolemac has had a good campaign," he said. "I think we're really pushing him to his limit running 4500 metres.
"He deserves a start in the Grand National Steeplechase after his third placing in the Crisp but he did finish a fair way behind Stern Idol on that occasion.
"Count Zero and Vanguard are both good stayers. I thought the run by Count Zero to run second in the Grand National Hurdle was excellent and Vanguard is an honest performer."
Crosshill, trained by Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell, is one of 11 runners in the finish field for the Grand National Steeplechase.
Early betting markets for the jumps feature have the Maher-Eustace trained Stern Idol as the $1.30 favourite.
