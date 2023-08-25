Warrnambool College classes got a glimpse of the latest sports science technology when Ballarat's Federation University lecturers visited the school this week.
The visit was part of a long-running relationship the college's Sporting Pathways Program has with the university and has recently expanded to include all students, not just those studying physical education.
SPP director Adam Matheson said the college and the university had recently developed a memorandum of understanding to forge stronger links between the two education providers.
He said the partnership would provide all students with an oversight of their future university options, not only in the sporting field but in all courses it offered.
Mr Matheson said there were plans for its SPP students to visit the university in November and hoped a future careers roadshow would "bring the university to us".
"The partnership is building on what we've had in the past and incorporating more students than just the SPP kids," Mr Matheson said.
He said it was the first time the exercise and sports science lecturers had visited the college and they brought VO2 maximal effort exercise technology to complement the unit 3/4 VCE student learnings.
He said the 45 students watched on as teacher Gault McCluggage rode a stationary bike connected to technology to measure his VO2Max and were able to view the data in real time.
VO2Max is the maximum rate of oxygen your body is able to use during exercise and helps to measure cardio respiratory fitness.
"The benefits for the students are two-fold," Mr Matheson said. "The students are getting some applied learning towards their theory component for VCE PE and that's really crucial coming up to exam time that they've got those practical experiences.
"The other one is the exposure of what's available out there in the sports science field, people don't know what they actually do, so they get an insight into career pathways in those areas."
He said the college didn't have the technology or expertise in the field and hosting the visiting lecturers on Thursday, August 25 was a great opportunity for the 48 students.
Mr Matheson said it was important for all universities to engage with school students and it was something Warrnambool's Deakin University did well with the college's cohort, helping to inform young people of their tertiary options.
"It's providing the information for students and their families to make informed decisions," he said.
"The more exposure they can get the more knowledge they will have (about a future career path) and that might spark an area of interest they didn't know existed."
