Federation University sports science lecturers visit Warrnambool College

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 25 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 11:45am
Federation University lecturer Brendan OBrien, Warrnambool College's Gault McCluggage with students Cameron Chuck and Tanzania Carter and Federation University lecturer Ryan Worn at Warrnambool Collage. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Warrnambool College classes got a glimpse of the latest sports science technology when Ballarat's Federation University lecturers visited the school this week.

