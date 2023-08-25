A Warrnambool woman who was a victim of sexual assault has called for changes to the justice and health systems.
She said her experience of reporting the incident was not a positive one and she ultimately decided not to pursue legal recourse.
"I felt like I was being dismissed," the woman, who has a disability, said.
Additionally, the woman said she had lengthy waits for counselling to deal with the trauma.
"It took me years to get my health sorted," she said.
"Regional areas are an after thought when it comes to health services."
The woman said she still experienced anxiety as a result of the assault.
"I'm afraid to leave the house some days and it has put a strain on my relationships with family and friends," she said.
The woman's comments come after the ABS revealed one in five women had experienced sexual violence.
ABS head of crime and justice statistics Will Milne said about two million women had experienced sexual violence by a man they knew and around 600,000 by a male stranger.
Young women aged 18 to 24 were the most likely to be sexually harassed and 12 per cent had experienced sexual violence in the past two years.
Fifty-seven percent of the women sought advice or support following the incident, with most turning to a friend or family member.
The data showed the impacts of sexual assault on women.
"In the 12 months after the assault, two-thirds of women experienced anxiety or fear for their personal safety, and one in nine had to take time off work," Mr Milne said.
"About two thirds of women who were sexually assaulted by a male reported experiencing anxiety or fear following the incident."
The ABS data revealed more than 90 per cent of women who sexual assault by a male did not report it to police.
The main reasons were they thought they could deal with it themselves, they didn't regard the incident as serious and they felt ashamed or embarrassed.
Sexual Assault Services Victoria said more funding was needed to reduce wait times for survivors seeking help.
"We also know that the justice system does not meet the needs of victim survivors," a spokeswoman said.
"The Victorian Law Reform Commission (VLRC) has outlined the pressing and profound changes needed to stop further harm and re-traumatisation.
"We call on the government to honour its commitment to 'overhaul the way sexual offences are reported and dealt with'."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.