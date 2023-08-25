The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Koroit's Tim Martin to play 150th game for Saints

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated August 25 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Martin will play game 150 for the Saints on the weekend. Pictures by Meg Saultry and file
Tim Martin will play game 150 for the Saints on the weekend. Pictures by Meg Saultry and file

Milestones are more meaningful when you endure adversity to reach them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.