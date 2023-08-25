Milestones are more meaningful when you endure adversity to reach them.
This rings true for Koroit stalwart Tim Martin, who brings up 150 senior Hampden league games for the Saints on Saturday, 13 years after his debut.
The five-time premiership Saint has suffered more than his fair share of injuries and setbacks throughout his career, including a broken leg in 2010, appendix surgery in the lead-up to the 2016 grand final and a fractured pelvis last year.
The serious nature of the broken leg put Martin's sporting career in jeopardy, so when he runs out against North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday he does so having defied the odds.
"They strongly suggested that I shouldn't play contact sports again," he told The Standard.
"I did a bit of water-skiing back when I was younger and they suggested to stop that as well.
"I'm pretty proud to have gone on and had success in both sports since that injury. It does mean a little bit more and it's taken a bit longer.
"You look at 150 games over 13 years, that doesn't quite stack up. There were a fair few games in-between that were missed."
Martin, 33, played all his juniors and a couple of seasons of senior football with North Warrnambool Eagles before arriving at Victoria Park.
The champion water-skiier said he "needed a change" at the time and was grateful for all the Saints had given him - not just the silverware - in the years since.
"I've been lucky to play some great football and made life-long friends and met my wife (Shannyn) and have now got a son," he said.
"That all happened at Koroit. It's been probably one of the best life decisions I've made and I can't speak highly enough of the club and the people within the club.
"Players, supporters, right from the committee all the way down. It's just a really special place to be and have certainly loved my time there."
Martin's time at Koroit has coincided with the most dominant period of a single club in Hampden league history.
The Saints have won the past seven premierships with the reliable defender featuring in the 2014, '16, '17, '18 and 19 triumphs.
He missed out last year because of his pelvis injury but was able to turn out for the reserves in their preliminary final loss.
Looking back, Martin finds it hard to single out any of his premierships, however if forced would choose the 2016 win as a standout.
The Saints trailed the Eagles 51-31 at half-time in that game before running over the top of their opponents in the second-half to prevail 100-67.
"We came from behind after half-time and that was a great result," Martin said.
"But they're all special, each of them has a different story along the way and different players. There's been a high turnover of players most years, so to share that with different players and see the young ones coming through and the older ones moving on, they're all equally exciting."
Koroit sits third ahead of Saturday's final round of the home-and-away season and should sew up a top-three finish if it downs the Eagles.
Chris McLaren's team is a genuine contender for its eighth-straight flag which is made more impressive with the raft of experienced personnel who departed after 2022.
Martin, who works on a farm two-days a week and is a stay-at-home dad the other three, is not short of motivation for another grand final shot.
"The hunger's always there," he said.
"That's a really special thing of all the premierships along the way is you find a different motivation each year, whether that's a new coach, a new player.
"Especially this year we've got a lot of young players coming through, we've had a high turnover of rotating different players from under 16s, under 18s and the reserves as well.
"So that drive, potentially for myself to get another one coming to the end of my career and to maybe get someone's first, certainly keeps myself and the team hungry. We speak about it a lot and definitely the focus for this year again."
